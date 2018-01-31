Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 500 jobs are at risk at Marks & Spencer after the high-street giant announced it could be closing another eight stores.

The company has confirmed a total of 468 jobs are under threat in the latest closures, which come after the news that six shops would shut by the end of April.

However, the M&S stores in Cooper's Square in Burton town centre and at the M&S Food Hall in Ashby are not on the list of those which could close.

M&S said staff will be offered alternative roles at other stores before redundancy is considered.

Sacha Berendji, director of retail at the chain, told our sister title The Mirror: "We're committed to transforming M&S for our customers, colleagues and shareholders.

"Stores will always be an integral part of our customer experience, alongside M&S.com, but we have to ensure we have the right offer in the right locations.

"We don't want any colleagues to leave M&S and we will work with each colleague individually on what is best for them as we endeavour to give everyone a role.

"However, we accept in some cases we may have to consider redundancy.

"We believe these changes are vital for the future of M&S and we will continue to accelerate the programme, taking tough but necessary decisions, as we focus on making M&S special."

It comes after Tesco and Sainsbury's last week announced job losses as part of a shake-up of their structure.

M&S currently has 1,025 stores across the UK.

Chief executive Steve Rowe, who took charge of the chain in April last year, previously said that improving homeware and clothing sales is his top priority.

M&S says the stores that could be closing are in Andover, Basildon, Bridlington, Denton, Falmouth, Fareham, Keighley and Stockport.