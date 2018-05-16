Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

High street fashion chain New Look, which has a branch in Burton, is reviewing its pricing structure after being accused of imposing a 'fat tax' on larger customers.

The accusation of forcing larger shoppers to spend more comes after a customer found trousers in New Look's plus-size ‘Curves’ range which she claimed were being sold for more than the equivalent in the standard range.

Retail supervisor Maria Wassell made the discovery when she was shopping for a pair of green striped trousers.

She discovered that in store the size 18 pair of jeans cost £22.99, while the identical pair in size 16 and under were being sold for £19.99.

Ms Wassell said she also found a slogan T-shirt being sold for £12.99, £3 more than the £9.99 standard size equivalent.

She said she was “absolutely disgusted” at the difference in price and is now boycotting the high street chain.

“It’s like I’m being discriminated against for being plus size when I’m only slightly bigger than average. The average size for a British woman is now a size 16.

“Plus size purchases are on the increase. If you look at the statistics, there’s more money being spent on plus size clothing now then there was even three years ago.

“Why should we be penalised for being slightly bigger? A lot of retailers do this. Some retailers have claimed that plus size clothes need more fabric and that’s why it costs more. That’s basically rubbish.

“I used to work for a plus size brand so I do understand a lot about how it works.

“It’s discriminating against those customers who are larger. Even the trousers in their tall range, which would also require more fabric, are the same price as the normal ones. I’m annoyed.”

New Look is now in the process of reviewing its pricing.

A New Look spokesman said: “To ensure pricing differences like these don’t happen in future, we are in the process of reviewing the pricing structure of our plus size collection in a way which works best for our customers and our business.

“We are proud of the ranges we offer to our plus size customers and value all customers, no matter what their body shape or size.”