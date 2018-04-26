The video will start in 8 Cancel

Designed for in shower application, the new easy to use Nivea Men Anti-Irritation Body Shaving Range ensures the best body shave for clean and protected skin without irritation.

Perfect for the summer months ahead, especially as holiday season is on the horizon, all three products - shaving stick, shaving gel and after shave lotion - can be used together to prevent post-shave redness and irritation and be sure of a comfortable, groomed and fresh feeling for longer.

With body shaving on the rise, the range is designed for in-shower application and to combat skin irritation - truly meeting the manscaping needs of British males.

AN INNOVATIVE FIRST: NIVEA MEN Anti-Irritation Body Shaving Stick, 75ml, £6.

Compact and easy to use in the shower, this miracle stick allows for an efficient, fast and protected body shave with minimum irritation.

Unlike traditional shaving gels, the specially developed formula is designed for use in the shower, meaning it won't wash off mid shave.

The transparent formula provides the ultimate precision shave without catching or irritating skin. Perfect for hand luggage or your gym bag, allowing you to look and feel your best wherever you are.

FOR A GENUINELY GOOD GLIDE: NIVEA MEN Body Anti-Irritation Shaving Gel, £4.50 .

The new gel moisturising formula contains gliding polymers which stay put on the skin – even under the shower – to provide exceptional razor glide for a soft and protected shave.

FOR OPTIMAL AFTER CARE: NIVEA MEN Anti-Irritation After Shave Lotion, £6.

Supports your skin immediately after shaving, effectively protecting it against irritation – so you can shave again whenever you like.

The lotion absorbs quickly and moisturises intensively, helping the skin to rebuild its natural protective layer to leave skin looking and feeling smooth and healthy.

The Nivea Men Anti-Irritation Body Shaving Range ensures the best body shave for optimal care against irritation.

The range starts from £4.50 and is available at Boots.