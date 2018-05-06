Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We all have difficult surfaces in our homes which we struggle to decorate.

This might be walls covered in nicotine, water marks, permanent marker pen or smoke and fire damage.

Your newly installed wood may be bleeding sap and resin which is likely to cause you problems in the future or you may have previously-painted surfaces in garish colours.

What you need is a paint which is able to deal with all of these problems.

But normal paint is only a sticking plaster solution - what you need is a product which is able to permanently block and seal stains to prevent them returning.

You need to be able to block that seeping resin from your timber, seal and block those smoke and nicotine stains and cover the remains of fungal degradation.

But as most home decorators and DIY enthusiasts will concur, there are very few paints on the market which have the power or functionality to achieve just one of these tasks.

Most paints struggle to cover previously-painted glossy surfaces and nearly all would advise the use of a knotting solution to deal with seeping resin.

There is however one paint on the market which is able to complete all of these tasks.

The product is the "ultimate primer" manufactured by specialist paint manufacturer Flag.

I've previously reviewed Flag products in the past - these being their famous "Black Magic" paint which is able to paint virtually anything - including plastic, and the company's Roofix repair system. Readers may have seen both Black Magic and Roofix demonstrated on the television shopping channel Ideal World.

Having previously reviewed Flag products, I am aware of how much scientific research and development is placed into each product. Each item spends an age undergoing laboratory tests and development before going to market.

The magic behind the company's "ultimate Primer" is down to the product's shellac-based formula.

The phrase "shellac" sounds scientific but it's actually a natural product. The resin secreted by the female lac bug is processed and dried before being added as a natural ingredient to paint as an amazing stain-blocker and sealer.

The advanced shellac formula in this Flag product means the primer can easily seal and block stains and resin and is capable of covering high-gloss surfaces.

The product dries matt white and is touch dry in 20-30 minutes and is non-toxic meaning it could be used in food preparation areas.

For my test I was using it on new timber featuring a mix of knots and seeping resin and some previously-painted surfaces.

When you first open the tin you'll notice the product is a honey-colour which is indication enough that this primer needs a very good stir and mix before use.

The product is very fluid meaning that if you dunk your brush you're going to have paint running down your arms. A little goes a long way and because of the product's fluidity, extra care should be taken with regards to excess paint running from your brush or roller.

The primer isn't overly unpleasant but I'd advise using in a fairly well-ventilated room or to leave the window open for at least 20-30 minutes until the product is touch dry. You can re-coat if necessary with one hour.

I was very impressed with the finish of the paint, after just one coat the primer had done an amazing job on previously unpainted timber.

I'm so impressed with the matt finish of the primer that I'm using this product as the main finish for my project.

Not only does this paint offer the science to overcome tricky problems, it also dries to create a stunning finish.

The product is available in one litre and 2.5 litre tins and can be applied by brush, roller or sprayer. The primer retails at £18.98 for one litre or £41.76 for 2.5 litres. For more details or to order visit the Flag website.