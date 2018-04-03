The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jewellery retailer Pandora is offering more than 80% off some of its best-selling products as part of a huge sale.

A range of items from bangles and rings to charms and necklaces are included in its mid-season sale, which was launched online at the weekend.

It is one of the biggest sales to be held by Pandora, which has a store in Coopers Square Shopping Centre in Burton, with some items reduced by 83%.

Some of the charms that the retailer is famed for are now £5 - meaning you could save around £25.

Stand-out products from the sale include the Pink Poetic Droplet Ring , was £50 now £19, Purple Radiant Hearts of Pandora Bangle , was £75 now £45, and the Anniversary charm , was £65 now £25, the Liverpool Echo reports.

At the moment, it looks like the sale is just online but you can shop all the offers here .