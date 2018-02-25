The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tying the knot can be expensive, but one retailer has come up with a few bargain basement solutions on how to say "I do" without breaking the bank.

Primark has released a new cut-price wedding range, with prices starting at a bargain-busting £1.50.

The bridal range features goodies for the hen night, accessories for the big day itself and even a selection of wedding gifts for guests.

There is a wide selection of clothes and accessories for the bride-to-be and her friends to choose from, including Bride Squad T-shirts - available for £4 - as well as pink feather Team Bride earrings for just £1.50.

For the night before the wedding there are pyjamas decorated with "bride vibes" and a pair of slippers that read "bride to be."

When it comes to the wedding, there are many decorations on offer, such as a sparkly gold cake topper.

Wedding guests can also benefit, as Primark is also selling wedding gifts that won't break the bank - including kitchen towels that read Mrs and Mr in gold for £7 and a Mickey and Minnie-themed photo frame for £5.

The bridal range is not currently available in Primark's Burton branch which is located in Coopers Square shopping centre but nightwear is on sale at stores in Derby, Nottingham and Birmingham.

Womenswear will be available at Leicester stores and homeware will be available at the Leicester Fosse Park store.

To find out more about the wedding range, visit Primark's website.