Supermarket giant Sainsbury's has launched its big baby event today with 250 cut-price deals including big discounts off nappies.
Top brands, such as Pampers, Huggies and Johnson's Baby, are among the offers, along with Sainsbury's own-brand products.
One of the bargains is a pack of Pampers Premium Active Fit Nappy Pants reduced from £7 to £4.
The sale launched today and runs until Tuesday, February 13.
Here are the offers:
Pampers Premium Active Fit, Size 4, Nappy Pants – £4 down from £7
Pampers Premium Active Fit Nappy Pants, Size 6, 15+Kg, 28 Nappies – £4 down from £7
Pampers Newborn Size 2 Essential Pack 54 Nappies – £4 down from £7
Sainsbury's Little Ones Dry Fit Size 3 Midi 56 Nappies – £3 down from £3.75
Sainsbury's Little Ones Dry Fit Size 4 Maxi 48 Nappies - £3 down from £3.75
Huggies DryNites Boys Pyjama Pant, Age 8-15, Years 9 Pants – £4 down from £5.75
Huggies DryNites Girls Pyjama Pant, Age 4-7 Years, 10 Pants – £4 down from £5.75
Aveeno Baby Daily Care Baby Wipes x72 - £1.50 down from £2
Huggies Pure Baby Wipes Fragrance Free 12 Pack, 672 Wipes - £6 down from £8
Johnson's Baby Extra Sensitive Wipes 12 Pack, 672 Baby Wipes - £6.50 down from £9
J&J Top-To-Toe Washcloths £1.25 down from £2.50
Sudocrem Care & Protect 30g - £3 down from £4
Aveeno Baby Daily Care Baby Gentle Wash 500ml - £3 down from £6
Baby Dove Rich Moisture Shampoo 400ml - £2 down from £2.75
Johnson's Baby Gold Shampoo 500ml - £1.50 down from £2.25
Bathtime Buddies Bath Tidy - £2 down from £2.50
Bathtime Buddies Fun Sponge – 60p down from £1.10
Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippee Cup – £4 down from £5
Organix Apple Rice Cakes 50g - £1 down from £1.20