The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarket giant Sainsbury's has launched its big baby event today with 250 cut-price deals including big discounts off nappies.

Top brands, such as Pampers, Huggies and Johnson's Baby, are among the offers, along with Sainsbury's own-brand products.

One of the bargains is a pack of Pampers Premium Active Fit Nappy Pants reduced from £7 to £4.

The sale launched today and runs until Tuesday, February 13.

Here are the offers:

Pampers Premium Active Fit, Size 4, Nappy Pants – £4 down from £7

Pampers Premium Active Fit Nappy Pants, Size 6, 15+Kg, 28 Nappies – £4 down from £7

Pampers Newborn Size 2 Essential Pack 54 Nappies – £4 down from £7

Sainsbury's Little Ones Dry Fit Size 3 Midi 56 Nappies – £3 down from £3.75

Sainsbury's Little Ones Dry Fit Size 4 Maxi 48 Nappies - £3 down from £3.75

Huggies DryNites Boys Pyjama Pant, Age 8-15, Years 9 Pants – £4 down from £5.75

Huggies DryNites Girls Pyjama Pant, Age 4-7 Years, 10 Pants – £4 down from £5.75

Aveeno Baby Daily Care Baby Wipes x72 - £1.50 down from £2

Huggies Pure Baby Wipes Fragrance Free 12 Pack, 672 Wipes - £6 down from £8

Johnson's Baby Extra Sensitive Wipes 12 Pack, 672 Baby Wipes - £6.50 down from £9

J&J Top-To-Toe Washcloths £1.25 down from £2.50

Sudocrem Care & Protect 30g - £3 down from £4

Aveeno Baby Daily Care Baby Gentle Wash 500ml - £3 down from £6

Baby Dove Rich Moisture Shampoo 400ml - £2 down from £2.75

Johnson's Baby Gold Shampoo 500ml - £1.50 down from £2.25

Bathtime Buddies Bath Tidy - £2 down from £2.50

Bathtime Buddies Fun Sponge – 60p down from £1.10

Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippee Cup – £4 down from £5

Organix Apple Rice Cakes 50g - £1 down from £1.20