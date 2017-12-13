Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's Christmas! You can almost hear Noddy Holder's voice as you say it! Presents, decorations, food, they all have to be organised - and paid for. But what about the Secret Santa gift for your work pal?

Back in the day it used to be a pressie costing up to a fiver, but nowadays the price of a Secret Santa is more often around a tenner.

To help you out, we've put together a selection of gifts all for less than £10 (some less than £5 in case the office Scrooge is around) so there's no need to break the bank to treat your work husband (or wife) this Christmas.

And if all else fails, you can always get them a gift voucher for their favourite shop and then you know their present will be perfect.

Say it with Impulse

It's time to shake it like a Polaroid picture with the brand-new Impulse Body Mist range which are the perfect stoking filler this Christmas.

There are five quirky fragrances in all including Purple Petals + Smoky Sky, Tropical Beach + Espresso, Whipped Cream + Microchip, White Lace + Muddy Grass, and of course, Burnt Marshmallow + Leather Jacket.

Priced £7, each fragrance is available from Superdrug stores and online at www.superdrug.com

Apothic Dark

(Image: E. & J. Gallo Winery)

If you are the Secret Santa to a wine lover then this bottle of Apothic Dark will hit the right spot this Christmas.

Rich with dark fruit flavours of blueberry and blackberry, with opulent notes of coffee and chocolate. Apothic Dark is crafted using a unique blend of dark grape varieties, that together reveal distinct textures and unlocks a new wine experience.

Available from Tesco priced £10.

Christmas Pudding Lip Balm

These Primark stocking fillers are every bit hilarious, tasty and moisturising and cost just £1.50. You can also get a Christmas Dinner flavour as well. Yum yum!

Muggle magic!

This gift is simply ideal for any Harry Potter fan. Based on the epic book and film franchise, Harry Potter, this perfect brew will reveal the clever and iconic Marauders Map!

Brew a beverage and the heat will transform the mug into a magical map. Happen to know a mischievous muggle?

Then this cup will state: "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good!" and transform into the Marauders Map, with Messrs Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot and Prongs at the bottom of it all!

Take your tea a little differently and reveal the secret behind this cup just like Potter, Sirus, Lupin and Pettigrew discovered the secrets of Hogwarts! The mug is available from www.prezzybox.com for £9.99.

Barry Colenso Luxury Truffle Selection

Keeping it local, what could be sweeter than giving the gift of chocolate? In Derbyshire chocolatier, Barry Colenso's Luxury Truffle Selection you'll find a superb, handpicked collection of milk, dark, and white chocolate truffles including: Milk Truffle, Dark Truffle, Hazelnut Truffle, Orange Liquor Truffle, Mulled Wine Truffle, Salted Caramel Truffle, Espresso Truffle, Raspberry Champagne Truffle, White Truffle.

Crafted right here in the UK and exclusive to Nottingham-based MuscleFood.com, each chocolate is made using the finest wrapping and the most stunning ingredients Barry Colenso could find. Ideal Secret Santa pressie at £9.90 a box.

Unicorn hand wipes

Add some fantasy to your day with magical unicorn wipes. The cotton candy fragranced mini wet wipes are ideal for dealing with sticky fingers and minor spills.

Each pack features 10 refreshing mini wet wipes in a unicorn design resealable pack. Priced just £2 each. Also available are unicorn tissues, also priced £2 from the National Theatre Bookshop website here

Smilelab Advanced Whitening Toothpaste

Designed to make your teeth sparkle every day, this daily whitening toothpaste is equipped with superior cleaning and purifying properties for a clean, white smile.

A perfect stocking filler for your friends and family - and if you want to stay anonymous, your ideal Secret Santa gift. You may not want to admit you've sent it though! Priced £9 from Boots.

Merry Christmas from Essie

Who doesn't want luxurious jewels for the Christmas party and this Secret Santa present could put you in really good books with a work mate?

The Gel Couture Holiday Collection will put glitz and glamour at their fingertips with six shimmering new shades to choose from. Available, priced £9.99 from www.essie.co.uk

Put your Christmas thinking caps on

If you are Secret Santa to a professional quizzer these will be simply perfect to challenge their brains with these mini quiz games for TV, movies and music.

Priced £3.50 and available in store at Clintons and online here

Scunci

If you are buying for someone who loves to change their hairstyles on a regular basis, this pressie could mean they are the envy of all their friends.

Scunci's Ponytail Boost creates a thicker looking ponytail which will stay in their hair all day.

Featuring one Ponytail Boost Tool, one Bow Elastic and one No Damage Elastic. Available from Primark, priced £4.

Jelly Belly Lip Balm Dispenser

Spoil a sweet tooth this Christmas with these mouthwatering flavoured lip balms from Boots, priced £8.50.

With flavours which smell almost good enough to eat, they'll be a delicious hit with surely anyone this festive season.

The Jelly Belly Dispenser contains four fruity flavoured lip balms, with flavours including Berry Blue, Tutti-Fruitti, Very Cherry and a special bean shaped Very Cherry balm.