Bensons for Beds has partnered with renowned interior designer Sir Terence Conran to create an exclusive bed frame, the Harper.

This is the first time the iconic designer has collaborated with a bed retailer and the result is a must-have piece of affordable bedroom furniture – available exclusively at Bensons.

Made in Britain, the collaboration celebrates the best of British, uniting the skilled design and craftsmanship of Sir Terence Conran with Bensons' heritage as Britain’s leading bed specialist.

The Harper bed frame is designed to add sophistication to any bedroom, with a grand button headboard creating a luxury and elegant finish.

With its tall curved sides, the headboard has been designed to surround the sleeper, creating a cosy cocoon. The soft, plush cushioning also creates the perfect back rest for those lazy weekend mornings and breakfasts in bed.

Harper will be available in six, soft, seasonal shades; dove grey, natural, silver, pewter, blush and teal, a mixture of neutral and statement colours that will blend seamlessly into the overall design of your bedroom.

Said Sir Terence Conran: "My philosophy has always been to create modern, affordable designs which improve the quality of people's lives.

"This is a vision which Bensons shares and that's why I chose to partner with them and design the new Harper bed frame - a piece of furniture which is affordable, looks beautiful and is a classic centerpiece for any bedroom."

The Harper bed frame is available priced at £899 (double), £899 (king) and £1,099 (super king) exclusively here or pop into any one of the 127 stores around the country.