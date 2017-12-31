The video will start in 8 Cancel

People who fancy a haircut AND getting a tattoo all under one roof in Burton are in luck.

Outsider Art Tattoo Studio, in New Street, claims to be the first of its kind in the area after installing a barber chair inside the venue - running men's haircutting services alongside its usual tattooing business.

The studio, which specialises in custom tattoos, piercings and laser removal, launched the service after undergoing a major studio revamp in November.

Owner Marc Osborne conjured up the idea after a customer mistook the studio, which opened in the town centre in 2010, for a barber shop during its transformation.

The 31-year-old said: "I'd been thinking about it for a few years. It's a trend that started over in the States.

"They have a lot of barbers in their studios over there and I wanted to bring it over here.

"We're sort of setting the trend. Youngsters who aren't old enough to get a tattoo can still come and get their hair cut and get the experience of being in a tattoo studio."

The latest revamp saw the popular tattoo studio's vintage look transformed into a more modern feel.

The barbers' chair, which officially opened for business on Friday, December 1, is operated by new employee hairdresser Lucas Jones.

Services include a men's cut, boys cut, senior cut, beard trim, cut throat shave and a clipper cut.

For more information on how to book an appointment, call Outsider Art Tattoo Studio on 01283 566004.