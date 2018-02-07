The video will start in 8 Cancel

Valentine's Day is fast approaching - and for hopeless romantics around Burton and South Derbyshire, it is time to get your thinking cap on and organise a celebration.

Love birds up and down the UK see it as an opportunity to show affection with cards, flowers or chocolates.

And bars, restaurants in venues across Burton and South Derbyshire are ensuring there will be treats on offer for couples on the big night – even those who plan something at the last minute.

The Winery, in Manor Drive, Burton, is holding a special Valentine's dinner, offering four courses costing £40 per person.

Or those who really want to treat their partners on the night can book a romantic candle-lit dinner costing £50 per person, including a single wrapped red rose, red petals and a flute full of ice cold bubbly.

Tables are available to book at 6pm, 6.30pm, 8.30pm and 9pm.

A £10 deposit will be taken at the time of the booking. Book here.

The Hotel Mecure Burton, in Newton Solney, is also holding a Valentine's meal.

It says you can treat your beloved to a Valentine's Romance Package on Saturday, February 10.

For £158 per person, couple can enjoy a romantic three-course meal in the Folly Restaurant, with a half bottle of house wine, followed by an overnight stay in a classic bedroom and a full English breakfast the next morning.

The hotel is also offering a three-course Valentine's dinner for couples looking to celebrate.

Pairs can arrive to a chilled glass of prosecco or spumante rose before enjoying a three-course dinner from £30 per person. Book here.

The Dial, in Station Street, Burton, isn't missing out on the Valentine's Day fun.

Three courses will available to couples for £29.95 each.

For reservations and further information, call 01283 544644. A £10 deposit is required to secure a table at the time of booking. Book here.