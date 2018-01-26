The video will start in 8 Cancel

A well-loved animal shelter hopes to raise vital funds at a photo shoot for picturesque pooches - weeks after huge vets' bills forced it to stop taking in new pets.

A surge in neglected animals has left Harley's Hounds having to pay £7,000 and bosses announced earlier this month they could not accommodate any new arrivals.

The Hartshorne shelter's staff are now working to pay off the fees and hope to raise a significant sum at a special grooming and pet portraits fund-raiser.

Trustee Naomi Field-Jones said: "Our little charity has grown massively over the past two years, we have gone from re-homing 60 animals a year to more than 260 in 2017.

"This increase in animals has seen a drastic change in our vets bills, as so many neglected dogs and cats have come into our care.

"We would love to see as many of our local community turn out as possible.

"We will be offering dog and cat grooming by Wag and bone mobile grooming, pet portraits by Lois Yates Photography, a variety of stalls from local crafters, with all proceeds going to help us raise the £7,000 needed to pay our last month's vets bills. Please come along and show your support."

Staff said their temporary closure was necessary to focus attention and funds on animals already in their care.

The charity is relying on fund-raising events and donations to allow it to reopen its doors to sick and unwanted animals again.

The fund-raiser will take place on Sunday, February 4 at Waterside Community Centre, in Heath Road, Burton, from 10am until 12:30pm

Pooches can have a pamper session with a mobile dog groomer, as well as their very own photo shoot with a professional photographer.

Pet portrait photos by Lois Yates Photography will cost £5, with all proceeds going to the Hartshill Road shelter.

Visitors can either purchase one photo of their beloved pooch for £5 or five for £15.

Mobile dog grooming by Wag and Bone Grooming will also cost £5 and, again, profits will go to Harley's Hounds.

The pamper session will see dogs enjoy a face trim, nail trim and spray.

There will also be refreshments, a tombola, craft stalls, homemade dog treats, clothing, wax melts, book folding, cosmetic stalls and a raffle for visitors to enjoy.