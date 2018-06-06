The video will start in 8 Cancel

A show with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton - what's not to like?

The Mellow Dramatics is bringing the show 9 to 5 The Musical to the Burton stage later this year and tickets are on sale now.

Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie, the show is set in the late 1970s and tells the story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era.

It centres around three office workers Violet, Judy and Doralee who turn the tables on their sexist boss.

The show is about girl power. It is a funny, thought provoking and high energy show featuring original numbers from the legend herself Dolly Parton including Backwoods Barbie, Shine Like the Sun and the show's title song 9 to 5.

Will the girls work together to take down their boss? Will they all get their happily ever after?

Well, you'll have to see the fun-packed show to find out.

9 to 5 The Musical will perform at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton, from Tuesday, September 11 until Saturday, September 15.

The show starts at 7.30pm each evening and there are matinee performances on the Tuesday and Saturday.

Tickets are available, priced from £10, via the box office by calling 01283 508100 or online at WWW.Mellow-Dramatics.org