Fans of the show Ally McBeal are in for a treat next month as Los Angeles-based singer Vonda Shepard returns to the UK for an 11-date tour.

Following the success of Vonda's 2015/2016 tours which saw her sell out venues across the UK, the singer songwriter will be returning to play with her full band.

Vonda said: "I had so much fun performing in the UK, it been a joy to reconnect with all my fans and I can't wait to come back and see everyone again."

Vonda first shot to fame through her long running appearances, performances and musical accompaniment on the smash hit US TV show Ally McBeal.

The theme song Searching My Soul reached the top 10 in the UK and Vonda released a series of Ally inspired albums which went on to sell a staggering 12 million copies worldwide.

Including such favourites as, Tell Him, Maryland, Hooked On A Feeling, I Only Want To Be With You, Baby Don't You Break My Heart Slow, Proud Mary, Walk Away Rene and You Belong To Me, this is one feel good evening filled with nostalgia not to miss.

Here's where Vonda will be performing:

February 12 - Oran Mor, Glasgow - Click here for tickets

February 14 - The Sage, Gateshead - Click here for tickets

February 16 - Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton - Click here for tickets

February 17 - The Met, Bury - Click here for tickets

February 18 - Pocklington Arts Centre, York - Click here for tickets

February 20 -Acapela Pentyrch, Cardiff - Click here for tickets

February 22 - The Hippodrome, London - Click here for tickets

February 23 -Tivoli Theatre -Wimborne Minster- Click here for tickets

February 24 -The Stables, Milton Keynes - Click here for tickets

February 25 - Tithe Barn, Cheltenham - Click here for tickets