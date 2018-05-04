Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Who doesn't love a giant ogre who spends his day relaxing by a disgusting swamp?

Over the years the Shrek films, by DreamWorks Animation, have been massive hits with children and adults alike so it is not surprising that it has now been adapted for the stage and theatre-goers are flocking to see it.

Shrek the Musical is currently touring the UK and is performing at Stoke's Regent Theatre until Sunday, May 13, and this is definitely not one to miss for those who are fans of the films. All of the favourite characters are brought to life with Shrek, Fiona and Donkey setting off on a magical adventure.

Of course all the fairytale favourites are there trying to set up home on Shrek's swamp after being kicked out of Duloc. I have to say though that it was Lord Farquaad who was the show stealer for me.

Samuel Holmes, who played him, had the audience in stitches as he walked around on his knees, due to the characters lack of height, as soon as he came out on stage. He was brilliant from start to finish as he was responsible for many of the comedy moments.

The terrifying lead man, Shrek, played by Steffan Harri, was not quite as grumpy and angry as he was in the films as he broke out in to song and dance but he was funny to watch and brought everyone's favourite ogre to life (the green make-up may have been a struggle to get off afterwards).

Amelia Lily played the leading lady Fiona, everyone's favourite princess. She was heart-warming, funny and dreaming of her 'one true love' when an ogre came to her rescue but throw in a bit of flatulence and burping and she quickly becomes Shrek's dream woman.

Lily was a perfect Fiona and acted how everyone expects Fiona to be. And you could forget the lovable Donkey, played effortlessly by Marcus Ayton.

A big win for the show was the amazing use of a giant puppet for the dragon, moved using some very big sticks. It came across as incredibly realistic as a giant dragon elegantly moved across the stage while singing about also being trapped in a castle and feeling ugly.

The show had catchy tunes all the way through and the characters were as funny and lovable as you would expect.

The show was brought right up to date with some modern references to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Brexit and a few little additions to the story, like the identity of Farquaad's father (I will not spoil it for those going to see it), which only made it funnier.

A few jokes were also thrown in there for the adults who were with their children.

Shrek is a true love story that will never get old and boring.

If you get chance to see this show, it is definitely worth a trip to Stoke. It is on until Sunday, May 13, and tickets are available by visiting www.atgtickets.com or calling the box office on 0844 8717649.