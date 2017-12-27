The video will start in 8 Cancel

The King and Queen of Ballroom are set to be waltzing into theatres around the country next year with an exciting brand-new show.

Anton du Beke and Erin Boag will be bringing Broadway to Hollywood to the stage which will showcase the undisputed talent of the nation's favourite ballroom couple.

The stellar supporting cast includes star Strictly Come Dancing vocalist Lance Ellington, along with six world-class Ensemble Dancers and the 25-piece London Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe.

As always there will be sensational choreography, sparkling costumes and a musical score which will include such classics as Somewhere in Time, Cry Me a River, Mr Bojangles, Downtown, This Nearly Was Mine, New York, New York, Couple of Swells and Libertango.

Again, the show will also feature the very popular 'Q and A' section providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Anton Du Beke said: "It's show time again! Erin and I are delighted to be back with a brand-new production. This will be our 10th tour so we really hope you will be able to join us in celebrating a decade of dance!"

Here are the dates and venues you can see the King and Queen of Ballroom:

Friday, January 19, 7.30pm, at Derngate Theatre, Northampton. Call 01604 624811

Saturday, January 20, 2.30pm, at the Hippodrome , Bristol. Call 0844 871 3012 - calls will cost 7ppm plus your network access charge

Sunday, January 21, 5pm, at the Mayflower, Southampton. Call 02380 711811

Tuesday, January 23, 8pm, at Cliffs Pavilion, Southend. Call 01702 351135

Wednesday, January 24, 2.30pm, at Cliffs Pavilion, Southend. Call 01702 351135

Saturday, January 27, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, at Symphony Hall, Birmingham. Call 0121 780 3333

Sunday, January 28, 3pm, at St David'’s Hall, Cardiff. Call 029 2087 8444

Thursday, February 1, 7.30pm, at the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham. Call 0115 989 5555

Saturday, February 3, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, at the Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth. Call 0844 576 3000

Sunday, February 4, 3pm, at New Theatre , Oxford. Call 0844 871 3020 - calls will cost 7ppm plus your network access charge

Friday, February 9, 7.30pm, at the Hexagon, Reading. Call 0118 960 6060

Saturday, February 10, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, at Barbican Hall, London, Call 020 7638 8891

Sunday, February 11, 3pm, at New Victoria Theatre , Woking. Call 0844 871 7645 - calls will cost 7ppm plus your network access charge.

Saturday, February 17, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, at G Live, Guildford. Call 01483 369350

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm, at Sage, Gateshead. Call 0191 443 4661

Friday, February 23, 7.30pm, at Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Call 0151 709 3789

Saturday, February 24, 3pm, at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester. Call 0161 907 9000

Sunday, February 25, 3pm, at City Hall, Sheffield. Call 0114 2 789 789

Saturday, March 3, 7.30pm, at the Alhambra, Dunfermline. Call 01383 740 84

Sunday, March 4, 3pm, at the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow. Call 0141 353 8000

Thursday, March 8, 7.30pm, at Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Call 01492 872000

Saturday March 17, 3.30pm, at the Barbican, York. Call 0844 854 2757- Calls will cost 7ppm plus your network access charge.

Sunday March 18, 3pm, at New Wimbledon Theatre , Wimbledon. Call 0844 871 7646- Calls will cost 7ppm plus your network access charge.

Further information and tickets are available here or via the national ticket hotline on 0844 847 2319 (booking fees apply) – 0844 calls will cost 7 pence per minute plus your network access charge.