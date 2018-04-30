The video will start in 8 Cancel

People with an artistic flair or an eye for architecture are being invited to a new summer event in Swadlincote.

The Swadlincote Art and Architecture Trail is to take place in the South Derbyshire town on Saturday and Sunday, July 21 and 22.

Organisers said the aim of the event is to strengthen the local artistic community and find "interesting and creative solutions" to the lack of space for artists to exhibit in Swadlincote.

Artists of any media are being sought, including painting, photography, pottery, glass, wood, metal, textiles, printing, sculptures, music, dance, drama, poetry and comedy.

Organisers will also be focusing on the architecture and history of Swadlincote as part of the event. Venues along the High Street have offered to display the artists' work over the weekend as well as the town hall and Sharpe's Pottery Museum.

Chris Baldwin, of William Allitt School, has offered to help by co-ordinating musicians over the weekend, who will be situated throughout the High Street and on the Delph.

Workshops will be running on both days for families and children.

Artists are now being urged to get involved in the event and people wanting to exhibit can get an application form by contacting swadlincotearts@gmail.com. Performers can also email this address for more information.

Musicians will need to contact Chris Baldwin on chrisbaldwinmusic@live.com.

Organisers are also looking for community groups in arts and performing arts.