Those who like to put their knowledge to the test are invited to a popular quiz night which is set to return to Ashby.

Ashby Castle Rotary Club has released details of its latest charity quiz night which will be on Saturday, February 10.

Organisers said that following on from the success of last year's event, where "several hundred pounds" was raised for charity, this year's event is at a new venue with The Beeches Pub and Restaurant hosting in Burton Road, Ashby.

The format remains the same with teams of up to four encouraged to enter although individuals can be put together to form teams if necessary.

Quiz master Ian Stubbs will once again take on the main role, with the quiz starting at 7.30pm prompt. A hot supper will be provided by The Beeches as part of the entry fee of £10 per person with the winning team also being rewarded with a prize.

All proceeds from the evening will be shared out among charities supported by the rotary.

Tickets are limited after last year's event sold out and are available by pre-booking only by contacting Chris Knight on 01283 221214 or by emailing enquiry@chrisknightspeaker.co.uk.

People interested in finding out more about the rotary can do so by emailing Mr Knight or visiting www.ribi.org.