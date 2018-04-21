Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JLS singer Aston Merrygold's feet have not touched the ground since Strictly Come Dancing. Here he chats to Marion McMullen about dance moves and his new role of daddy.

You and your fiancée Sarah now have baby Grayson Jax in your lives. How did you choose his name?

We looked at so many possible names – online, from friends and inspired by music artists that we loved. We made a long list over the months and then narrowed it down to 10 names for a boy and 10 names for a girl.

Then we picked our top three of each and when he was born, at the beginning of the year, he looked like a Grayson Jax. (Laughs) I did not leave my fiancée Sarah's side the whole of January before the birth. We were stuck together.

How are you finding being a dad?

I'm a very hands-on dad. I change nappies, rock him to sleep and then, after Sarah feeds him, I burp him and put him down again.

There is a connection there and lots of cuddles. I want to be the best dad I can be and be close to him.

He'll be joining me on tour later this year for Rip It Up. He'll be around getting lots of love. He's going to get a great musical culture.

Are you looking forward to be working with Olympic sporting star Louis Smith and McFly and McBusted drummer Harry Judd for dance show Rip It Up?

It's just going to be a lot of fun and that is one of the main reasons I said yes to the show and wanted to do it.

I've known Louis for years and, when I heard he was on board and then Harry was going to be appearing, I knew I wanted to be part of it.

I knew it was going to be too much fun to fight it. We all share the same Strictly experience. It's a competition, but everyone is so supportive and that is what this is like.

What has life been like after taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?

I have not stopped. I didn't get time to do every style of dance on the show because I was not there for the whole of it so I am looking forward to learning all these things ... and adding my own twist.

I saw Strictly build and build over the years and always said if I get the call I'm in. So when the call came I signed up straight away.

Fans were outraged when you were voted off in what is considered the biggest shock in Strictly history. How did you feel about leaving so early?

That people were shocked only indicated to me that I did my job. I wanted to go on there and have fun.

I wanted to go on Strictly and see what I could bring to the table. People seemed to enjoy what I did.

I was voted off, but that is part of the competition, someone has to leave. I took it on the chin and have bounced back.

Rip It Up celebrates 1960s music. Are you looking forward to dancing to everything from the Mersey Beat to Motown?

The 1960s is one of my favourite eras of music. A lot of my inspiration comes from a lot of artists from the period like James Brown.

(Laughs) I've already staked my claim and said if there are any James Brown songs in the show they are for me, but all the music is amazing.

There's Elvis, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones and everyone. We're inviting people to come along and enjoy the 1960s.

How do you manage to juggle everything?

(Laughs) I have got an amazing partner who does EVERYTHING. We've just opened a dance studio as well with one of our best friends.

It is in Vauxhall with simply great views of the Thames and London. Grayson has been in the rehearsal studios and just happily sleeps.

All the noise all around him does not bother him. If a song comes on that we used to play to him before he was born, he recognises it. His eyes definitely lights up and he’s smiling and dancing.

How is the dance studio doing now?

I've been involved from the ground up ... even knocking down walls. It's fingers in all the pies. Lots of the studio has been booked out to amazing dancers and teachers.

There have been industry dancers as well as TV, theatre and cruise ship dancers. It's been great.

(Chuckles) Now we just have to get Rip It Up rehearsing there. I've always loved dancing.

I can't understand how performers can stand still and sing a song. For me dance is a must.

What is your perfect day?

Waking up and seeing Grayson's little face and Sarah's face as well. I guess I have the perfect day every day.

The Rip It Up tour runs from September 12 including dates in Buxton, Birmingham and Nottingham.

Go to ripituptheshow.com and Ticketmaster.co.uk for full tour dates, venues and booking information.