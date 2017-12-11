The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's not only children getting into the festive spirit - Garden King in Newhall is inviting pooches to meet Father Christmas himself as part of the "Santa Paws Experience."

The special seasonal treat for our favourite furry friends is expected to be extremely popular and anyone interested is encouraged to book by visiting the garden centre's website.

For £10, owners will get a a six by eight inch photograph of their pup with Santa as well as a special treat and a toy from the big man himself.

The grotto will be open on Monday, December 18 and Tuesday December 19, before Father Christmas heads back to Lapland to prepare for Christmas Eve.

Tickets can be booked by visiting Garden King's website .

And it's not just four-legged friends that will get a chance to meet St Nick, as Christmas lovers young and old will be lining up to tell Santa their Christmas list.

Youngsters can go on a trip to the North Pole to meet Santa, create magical reindeer food with Mrs Claus and collect a special toy. Meanwhile, a Granny Grotto will be open at the garden centre, and with every ticket sold, £1 will be donated to the Alzheimer's Society.