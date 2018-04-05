Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ex-fireman who is releasing a book about his life wants people in his hometown of Burton to be the first to read it.

Benjamin Walker is releasing his first novella, The Fireman, which tells the story of one man's rags to riches rise as he battles through his career and personal life.

The book features a number of locations across Burton, including the Leopard Inn, in Lichfield Street, and the railway station, as well as places further afield in Newcastle, HMP Durham, London and Buenos Aires.

After this first edition has been released, the book will then become available for members of the public.

Mr Walker said: "This is a story for everyone who has had to battle against injustice, hardship and ultimately is a tale about how compassion, kindness and love can prevail against what can seem like overwhelming odds.

"Themes like this are universal and why the novella has drawn such attention from film and TV production companies for development, including that of a major British movie star."

The book has already been rumoured to have caught the eye of top Hollywood actors, including Tom Hardy and Gerard Butler, have been in talks of taking on the lead role if the book is converted to a feature film.

It is also been rumoured that Jeany Spark, who appeared in Wallander, Black Mirror and Man Down, has read through a copy of the book, as has Burton star, Paddy Considine.

The book has been submitted to critics and publishers, many of which have shown a key interest, with some even sending copies to top screen writiers.

Benjamin said that wants to see his work treated properly and ensure that the messages from the original story are maintained, and would even reject large sums of money for this to be the case.

He said: "Previewing critics have drawn comparisons with the first Rocky movie and Cool Hand Luke, and while Stallone held out for the starring role that he had written, I would rather that the development of this story of screen is carried out by a top quality team.

"As this book is based upon my own life experiences, before I sell the development rights, I would rather that the full, original story is available to those who have an interest in the unbelievable adventures of an ordinary Burton lad.

"Part of the message of the story is about doing the right thing, no matter the personal cost, so it would be highly hypocritical of me to take the money and run at this stage."

Mr Walker, a former fireman based in Newcastle-under-Lyme, has already penned three best-selling safety and instructional books for firefighters, called Fire Dynamics for Firefighters, Reading Fire and Fighting Fire.

The books are used across the UK to train new firefighters and in 53 other countries around the world.