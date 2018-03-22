Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If stitching and quilting is your passion you will be in for a treat as a popular event is set to return to Uttoxeter next month.

Now in its sixth year, the British Quilt and Stitch Village is set to return to Uttoxeter Racecourse and will give enthusiasts the opportunity to stock up on quilting essentials.

There will be an array of specialist trade stands quilt and embroidery exhibitors who will be demonstrating some interesting skills and giving visitors the opportunity to have a go as well.

There will be workshops running throughout the three-day event, which will take place from Friday, April 13 until Sunday, April 15, and visitors will have the chance learn new skills and create and take away your work of art.

Sponsors of the event, Brother Sewing Machines, will be joined on its stand by Sweet Pea Machine Embroidery Designs from Australia, whose founder and designer, Allison Nash, will be on hand each day to introduce her latest designs.

Refreshments will be available from the Hoops Restaurant and the café in the main Exhibition Hall, along with many indoor and outdoor areas to relax and have a coffee.

There will be full disabled access to all areas and parking is free.

Tickets on the gate are priced £8 for adults and £5 for children. Advanced tickets are available via the website here