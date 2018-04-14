Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The little known story of the personal life of Carole King is set to perform on the Staffordshire stage later this month.

Bronté Barbé takes on the lead role of the American singer songwriter, who was responsible for the hit (You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman, in the show Beautiful which will be performing at Stoke's Regent Theatre.

Barbe is joined by Kane Oliver Parry who will be playing King's husband and song-writing partner Gerry Goffin, Amy Ellen Richardson as songwriter Cynthia Weil, Matthew Gonsalves as song-writer Barry Mann, Carol Royle as King's mother Genie Klein and Adam Howden as music publisher and producer Donnie Kirshner.

Beautiful tells the true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin and her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the bestselling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics such as Take Good Care of My Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof and The Locomotion.

The show also includes the Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann hit songs You've Lost that Lovin' Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get out of This Place.

Bronté Barbé was a finalist in Andrew Lloyd Webber's BBC1 television series Over The Rainbow in 2010.

Since then she has appeared on stage in both London’s West End and around the UK. Previous credits include Cool Rider in the West End and Princess Fiona in the UK Tour of Shrek -The Musical.

Bronté told the Burton Mail: "People don't know what her personal life was like. Beautiful documents her songs as well as her writing partnerships and performing at Carnegie Hall.

"It is a brilliant night, everyone is up dancing and singing. It features her songs such as You've Lost that Loving Feeling. It really is a fabulous night."

Beautiful will be running a Stoke from Tuesday, April 24 to Saturday, April 28.

Tickets cost from £17.90 are available from the box office, by calling 0844 871 7649 or visiting www.atgtickets.com/stoke