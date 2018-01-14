The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's chairman is anticipating a "really special day" when a raft of celebrities descend on the Pirelli Stadium for a charity match.

Two teams of soap icons, reality show personalities and famous singers will grace the hallowed turf at the ground in Princess Way, on Sunday, April 29.

Captains Calum Best, the son of Man Utd legend George, and Jake Wood, who plays EastEnders hard man Max Branning, will head down the tunnel for a 3pm kick-off.

The game will raise money to support disability programmes delivered by the club's charity arm, Burton Albion Community Trust.

And chairman Ben Robinson has now revealed the celeb he wants to meet most is energetic Soccer AM host Frankie Fryer.

Mr Robinson watches the light-hearted Saturday morning footy chat show most weeks.

He is also excited to see top actor Stephen Graham, of Pirates of the Caribbean and This is England fame.

(Image: Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images)

Mr Robinson said: "It's good to know huge-profile celebrities are coming. It's going to be a really special day for all concerned.

"There's been lots of interest and hopefully and it should raise lots of money for the charity.

"I did help to contribute. We wanted to make sure to set the tickets at an affordable price to make sure people turn out.

"I think it’'ll be a really special day. I did used to follow several soaps, but not so many anymore unfortunately."

Jake Wood will be joined by fellow-EastEnders actors Jamie Borthwick, Matt Lapinskas, Dean Gaffney and Danny Boy Hatchard.

They play Jay Brown, Anthony Moon, Robbie Jackson and Lee Carter, respectively, in the soap set in the fictional London neighbourhood of Walford.

The cast of soap stars heading to the Pirelli also includes Coronation Street actor and former X Factor winner Shayne Ward.

(Image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Love Island's Alex Beattie and Chris Hughes, as well as The Only Way is Essex favourites Dan Osbourne and Liam Gatsby, are the players who shot to fame through reality TV shows.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara, also noted for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, promises to be a big influence on the pitch.

Boy band singers Simon Webbe, of Blue, and Jimmy Constable, of 911, will also be strapping on their boots.

So Solid Crew's MC Harvey is another musician to have signed up for the game.

Soccer AM's Franky Fryer and "Tubes" will be showing off their skills.

More celebrities - as well as a host of Brewers legends - will be announced in the next few weeks.

Admission prices will be £10 for adults on the terraces and £5 for under-17s. Seated tickets will cost £15 for adults and £8 for under-17s.

They will be on sale from 10am on Tuesday, January 16.

They can be bought by calling 01283 565938, visiting the club shop or online here

Hospitality packages will be available by calling Kate Griffiths on 01283 565938 or emailing Kate.Griffiths@burtonalbionfc.co.uk