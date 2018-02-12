Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scooter enthusiasts are being invited to find out more about their beloved machines.

The Burton Brewers Scooter Club's Custom Show, Parts Fair and Night Do will be held at the National Brewery Centre, in Horninglow Street, Burton, on Saturday, February 24.

The gates will open at 11am with the show and parts fair until 4pm.

There will be live music from Modern Comforts who will be performing from 8pm and Marshmallow and Longshot Sounds will DJ in the two venues rooms. The evening will be going on to 1am.

This year organisers are looking for more scooters to enter the competition with cash prizes up for grabs in certain categories.

Custom show entry forms are available by emailing vanesjones@tiscali.co.uk, with limited patches available on the day. More information is available from the Burton Brewers Scooter Club by clicking here.

Admission costs £3 for the day and night time event.