Pub opening hours could be extended over the weekend of the Royal Wedding under new plans announced by the Government.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on Saturday, May 19, and to celebrate the event, the Government has launched a four-week public consultation into whether pubs should be allowed to stay open until 1am after the wedding.

In Burton, the plans have been met with great excitement.

A spokesman from Burton-based pub firm Punch Taverns, which runs inns up and down the country, as well as several in Burton, said: "This is great news for our publicans, pubs and the industry as a whole.

"The Great British pub is such an important part of our culture and heritage and we welcome an opportunity to support the celebration of the Royal Wedding. We hoped this is confirmed following the consultation period."

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: "The Royal Wedding will be a time of national celebration, and we want everyone to be able to make the most of such a historic occasion.

"I hope that this relaxation of the licensing hours will allow people to extend their festivities and come together to mark what will be a very special moment for the country."

If the plans are approved, it will mean pubs could stay open until 1am the following morning to give everyone the chance to celebrate the pair tying the knot. It is not yet known if clubs will be given extended licenses, or how much longer they will stay open for.

Gavin Watts, 38, manager at the Branston Arms, in Branston Road, said: "It will be really good if they do.

"We're not sure yet if we'll have anything special planned for it; we might look into holding a charity event that weekend to celebrate."

Gary Roberts from Amber Taverns, which runs the Prince of Brewers in High Street, said: "We feel that the celebration of the Royal Wedding will be warmly welcomed by our customers.

"We are planning to run a promotion on the day - details to be confirmed. But invariably it will start as soon as we open and run all day.

"The extended hours will benefit a few pubs but we have sufficient licensing hours to enjoy the day."

Jayne Billings, landlady at the Beech Hotel, in Derby Road, said: "We will definitely be doing something for the Royal Wedding and will extend our hours if we can. We might put some bunting up or something to celebrate and make people aware we are celebrating."

Meanwhile, staff at the Lord Burton in High Street, say the pub stays open until 1am on Saturday nights anyway and will not open later for the Royal Wedding.

The four-week public consultation, which started on Sunday, January 7, will give the public the chance to submit their views on the proposals. The government will also seek the views of specific stakeholders, including the police, licensing authorities and alcohol awareness groups.

Chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association Brigid Simmonds said: "This is great news for pubs and pub-goers and shows the government has listened to our calls to put pubs at the heart of the Royal Wedding celebrations.

"Visitors see the Great British pub as a cultural icon, almost as much as the Royal Family. Extended hours would give a £10 million boost to the trade and make the most of the expected increase in tourism."

Licensing hours orders have previously been made for occasions of national significance including the Queen's 90th birthday, the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 and the World Cup in 2014. The Royal Wedding will also coincide with the FA Cup Final.

If you want to have your say on the pubs staying open later, visit the government website.