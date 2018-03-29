Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children will have a reason to celebrate this Easter as kind-hearted volunteers across Burton and South Derbyshire have been collecting chocolate eggs to donate to those in need.

At Burton's Queen's Hospital, youngsters on the children's ward will be receive a special Easter treat, after Novus Property Solutions donated 30 Easter eggs and £250 worth of toys.

Gary Clay and Toni Holmes from the company, which is based in Hawkins Lane, Burton, visited the hospital to deliver the goodies earlier this week.

They met with Sarah Daniels and Kirsty Bowles, who are nurses on the children's ward, to talk about the donation and the impact it will have on the youngsters who will be spending Easter in hospital.

Also distributing Easter eggs to youngsters in hospital will be Rubena Kashwar, who has collected more than 100 chocolate eggs which have been donated by women in Burton's Muslim community.

The eggs will be donated to children in hospital in Burton and Derby.

She said: "I've collected more than 100 eggs, which is wonderful. I'm so thankful to everyone who has donated.

"Hopefully we can put a smile on some young people's faces this Easter."

The Central England Co-operative has also got in on the action to help put a smile on children's faces this Easter.

The supermarket has donated 80 chocolate eggs which will go to East Staffordshire Family Support, which is based in Horninglow Road, Burton, to be given to children who might otherwise have missed out on the traditional treat.

The donation was organised by James Knight, who is the community relations officer for the company.

Ian North, from East Staffordshire Family Support, said: "I am extremely humbled by the generosity of Central England Co-op."

Eileen Banton, a close supporter of the charity, said: "This will make such a big difference to the children who will be receiving these Easter eggs.

"James he has been so positive and is obviously passionate about supporting those in the community who need us. A huge thank you go to him and his team."

East Staffordshire Family Support Service provides support to any East Staffordshire family with children aged between birth and 19.

This includes one-to-one support and interactive peer group sessions, promoting positive parents and support for the whole family.

James Knight said: "The Co-operative has a long tradition of giving back to the community, and we welcome the opportunity to make a real difference to the lives and education of local people.

"The organisation does great work across East Staffordshire and we were so pleased to bring smiles to the faces of youngsters this Easter who otherwise might not have had a treat at this time of year."

Children supported by the LoveInspire charity, based in Burton, will also be in line for a special Easter treat, as staff at Specsavers have been encouraging customers to donate Easter eggs that can be donated.

These chocolate treats will be donated to families living in the area or used in the charity's Easter event, which will see youngsters go on an Easter egg hunt at the Queen Street Community Centre, in Burton.

The staff were thanked by Monica Dunbar from the charity, who went down to the store to meet the staff and say thank you personally.

Mrs Dunbar was thrilled with the donation and says she is excited for the upcoming Easter events.

Local businesses have been praised for their generosity after donating more than 200 eggs in aid of Homestart and Rainbows Children's Hospice.

Staff at Essential Recruitment, which is based at Bretby Business Park, in Burton, also decided to run a campaign to collect Easter eggs so that no child goes without an treat this year.

The businesses in the area who donated include Acumen Distribution Logistics, East Staffordshire Borough Council, Dupont, HLC Wood Product, TC Harrison Ford, SchluTer-Systems Ltd, Jenacre Labels and PPS Midlands.

Charlie Wells, Burton branch manager of Essential Recruitment, said: "We are committed to doing our bit for the local community, and our annual Easter egg collection is part of that goal.

"Despite our late start this year, we've managed to collect 215 eggs, due to the generosity of businesses in Burton."

St Giles Hospice will also be on the receiving end of some Easter treats as a Swadlincote firm has organised an in-house Easter egg collection, collecting 74 chocolate eggs in total.

FAKRO, a roofing supply store in Hearthcote Road, previously visited the hospice to see the work St Giles does for patients, and staff commented how nurses went above and beyond to help support those cared for at the facility.

Because of this, the company decided to give something back to the patients and staff who work there.

Marketing co-ordinator at FAKRO, Samantha Smith, said: "We wanted to do something a little different as we're continuing to raise money every day for St Giles.

"The idea was an instant yes from the get go. Myself and my colleagues worked extremely hard to collect as many Easter eggs as we could.

"The overall amount exceeded our expectations and it was great to personally drop them off to the hospice. As soon as I walked in with a trolley full of chocolate the staff on the front desk were overwhelmed."

Meanwhile, more than 400 Easter eggs have been collected at Hoar Cross Hall after bosses asked members and gusts to donate eggs to be given to local charities and schools.

Chloe Gorman from the spa, said: "The response has been phenomenal - over 400 Easter eggs have been distributed today.

"These include Needwood Primary School, in Newborough, Hoar Cross Nursery and All Saints Primary School, in Rangemore.

"We also delivered Easter eggs to Burton Soup Kitchen, in Rangemore Street, who will be donating some of the eggs to the Salvation Army and the East Staffordshire Children's Centre this afternoon, Thursday, March 29.

"This has really warmed the hearts of the Hoar Cross team."