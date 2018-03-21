Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If winter is definitely not for you - and we've definitely had our fair share of snow and rain recently - then don't despair.

As the days begin to get a little longer, British Summer Time will soon be here. "Hurrah" we hear you cry!

The bad news, though, is that mornings will be be a little darker after the clocks go forward - for a while, anyway.

Initially, the time change will shave a whole hour off how long you get to lie in bed - well, on the Sunday we alter the clocks that is.

Here's everything you need to know about British Summer Time, including when and why our clocks change like they do:

When do the clocks change?

This year the country moves to British Summer Time at 1am on Sunday, March 25, and you will need to put your clock forward by one hour.

Most mobiles phones and radio-controlled clocks will change automatically, but it's worth checking just to make sure you don't end up annoying your boss by turning up for work an hour late.

If you've got an iPhone, go to "Settings - General - Date and Time" and make sure "Set Automatically" is on.

How do I remember which way to change the clocks?

Simply memorise the simple phrase "spring forward, fall back" and you'll never go wrong.

The clocks always go forward by an hour on the last weekend in March in spring and go back on the final weekend of October in autumn.

Why do we change our clocks?

Changing the clocks was first introduced during World War One by Germany and Austria, and then by the Allies, to save on coal usage.

It was invented by George Vincent Hudson, a New Zealand entomologist in 1895, while British businessman William Willett is also credited with the idea as a way of getting up earlier and so having more daylight hours after work.

The UK has had daylight savings time since it was first introduced, but it came into widespread use across the world during the 1970s because of the energy crisis.

In the USA the clocks go forward this year on Sunday, March 11.

Does changing the time still have any benefits?

Arguments still rage over the economic or health benefits that changing the clocks brings.

Those in favour say it saves energy, reduces traffic accidents and crime, and is good for businesses too.

Those against the change say it's not clear if any energy savings are made, while there are also potential health risks.

Children's health would be improved if clocks were moved forward an hour, according to research.

Researchers compared 23,000 children aged five to 16 in England, Australia, the USA, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Switzerland, Brazil, and the Portuguese island of Madeira.

To test the effect of daylight on activity levels, the children wore electronic devices measuring body movement.

The scientists found children's total daily activity levels were up to 20 per cent higher on summer days when the sun set after 9pm than on winter days when darkness fell.

… and when do the clocks go back in autumn 2018?

If you hate summer and can't wait for the return of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and those dark, winter nights, you'll be counting down the days until the clocks go back at 2am on Sunday, October 29.