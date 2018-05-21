The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you are looking for something to do this bank holiday weekend, a church near Burton is hosting a coffee morning.

Organisers at St Mary's Church, in Dunstall, will be hosting the event on Saturday, May 26 and Bank Holiday Monday, May 28 in the church hall.

The coffee morning will take place from 11am until 3pm on both days. Entry is £1.50 and includes refreshments.

All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the church, its buildings and grounds.

Why do we have bank holidays?

In 1871 the first legislation relating to Bank Holidays was passed, when politician and banker, Sir John Lubbock introduced the Bank Holidays Act.

Under the Act, no person was required to make payment or do any monetary act on the day - that they were not compelled to on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday - these dates were already recognised as common law holidays.

The nation was so delighted by the news that the first few Bank Holidays were nicknamed St Lubbock's Days.