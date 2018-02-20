Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Popular ITV documentary The Cruise will be back on TV screens next month as the latest series will follow crew and guests aboard the Star Princess as the ship tours Alaska.

The Cruise: Voyage To Alaska is the fourth series of the TV show and is set to air at 8.30pm on Thursday, March 1.

As Star Princess sails across Alaska viewers will be able to experience the stunning local landscapes as well as glaciers, dolphins, seals, whales and dog sled puppies.

The 3,100-guest ship will call at some of the region's most popular destinations including Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

Several new crew members will appear including Captain Tuvo, who takes the helm as well as acting as an unofficial tour guide by announcing points of interests to guests from the Bridge as the ship sails its course.

A familiar face, and a particular favourite with TV audiences, Timothy from the shore excursions desk, will also feature.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises' vice president UK and Europe, said: "Series three of The Cruise proved a huge success: viewer numbers were above projections and we received unprecedented interest from past guests and those yet to sail with us.

"With awareness of cruise and the consequent demand continuing to grow, the show is perfectly complementing this increasing appeal.

"The next series is genuinely jaw-dropping and we can't wait for viewers to get an insight of what Alaska has to offer.

"We are confident that Alaska, with its stunning scenery and remarkable wildlife, will be a bucket list mainstay by the time the three episodes have aired."



A further series of The Cruise, set in the Caribbean, will air later this year. Scheduling for the three-episode series is yet to be confirmed.

