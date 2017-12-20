Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage will be mamboing back into theatres in 2018 with the sensationally sexy show.

Full of passion and romance, heart-pounding music and sensational dancing, the classic story of Baby and Johnny, the show features the hit songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart-stopping (I've Had), The Time Of My Life.

The new show follows the 2016/17 tour which played to sold out audiences over a 12 month period and took more than £13 million in ticket sales, three blockbuster West End runs, multiple sell-out UK tours and numerous international productions.

It's the summer of 1963, and 17 year-old Frances 'Baby' Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing.

On holiday in New York's Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters.

Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can't wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor.

Her life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny's leading lady both on stage and off, and two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage originally opened at London's Aldwych Theatre in 2006 with a record-breaking advance of £15 million, making it the fastest ever selling show in West End theatre history.

The production became the longest running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre and played to more than two million people during its triumphant five year run.

The show features the much-loved characters and original dialogue from the iconic 1987 film, as well as exciting extra scenes.

The show will perform at The Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent from Monday, October 15 until Saturday, October 20 and tickets are on sale via www.atgtickets.com/stoke or by calling 0844 871 7649.

The tour will also perform at New Alexandra Theatre, in Birmingham, from Monday, November 5 until Saturday, November 10 and tickets are available via www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/