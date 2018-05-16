Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mellows has done it again with a perfect and professional production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels - and what scoundrels they were!

The Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Burton, was alive with applause through each carefully directed scene which would give West End actors a run for their money.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is based on the Hollywood movie of the same name set on the French Riviera.

We meet the star of the show con man Lawrence Jameson, a seemingly English upper class gentleman, who has a way with the (rich) ladies.

He bases his profession on swindling money out of the poor old dears and has it down to a T.

This is, until he meets brash American Freddy Benson who is hoping for some teachings from Lawrence in deception.

It transpires the town ain’t big enough for the both of them. A bet ensues that the first one to extract $50,000 from newly-arrived young heiress Christine Colgate wins, and the other must leave town forever.

Directed by the talented Tom Brassington, Joe Bromfield is cast perfectly to play Lawrence, with his posh accent, stiff upper lip with an underlying hint of deception in his tone.

He commands the attention of the stage with his effortless slip in and out of not-so-dodgy European accents – a talent in itself.

Dan Robb played Freddy Benson and seemed to relish the role. Jumping in with a bang in each of his scenes Dan kept up the pretence of an inexperienced fraudster waiting for a chance to strike it big, while at the same time desperately trying to hone his dodgy craft with guidance from Lawrence.

Both men’s acting skills are perfect and must be congratulated for a talented performance.

While Stephanie Leeson does not appear until later in the show, she shines as the naive American Christina Colgate, with super singing skills and joining with an ensemble of dancers throughout.

And some very quick costume changes! Stephanie nails Christina’s innocence while completely trusting both Lawrence and Freddy.

Credit also must lie with Elliot Bishton as the crooked chief of police and Lawrence’s best friend, Andre Thibault and his incredibly comical French accent.

Towards the end of the show he steals the scenes along with Becky Winfield, who plays Muriel Eubanks.

Mention must be made of Chloe Lang as the southern gal Jolene Oakes. The oil heiress has already been wooed by Lawrence, so much so she believes they are engaged.

Chloe’s deep south accent really makes Jolene come alive and a force to be reckoned with, especially when bursting into song adding her line-dancing cowboys into the mix.

The ensemble play a variety of different characters, many with a multitude of accents which is hard for any actor to convincingly play.

They came alive with well thought-out costume design. Of course Jolene could only wear cowboy boots, and Lawrence in the most smartest of suits.enter

Much credit needs to lie with the orchestra who remained on stage throughout, as is the case with most stage productions these days. There was absolute precision with their cues.

An must-see from Mellows who should all be giving themselves a pat on the back for an excellence performance.

The show will perform until Saturday, May 19 at 7.30pm each evening. A matinee will take place at 2.30pm on the Saturday.

Prices are £10 for the matinee and all other performances, £12. Buy four tickets, get a fifth free on the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday matinee shows.