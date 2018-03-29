The video will start in 8 Cancel

A brand-new show is set to be showcased in Burton this spring as Dirty Rotten Scoundrels takes to the stage this spring.

The Mellow Dramatics will bring to life the comedy musical which is based on the 1988 film of the same name to the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street.

Centering around two competing con men living on the French Riviera, the competition comes to a head when they agree that the first con man who gets £50,000 from the female heiress Christine Colgate, wins and the other must leave town forever.

Who comes out on top?... Join the Mellows and find out.

The show will perform from Tuesday, May 15 until Saturday, May 19 at 7.30pm each evening. A matinee will take place at 2.30pm on the Saturday.

Prices are £10 for the matinee and all other performances, £12. Buy four tickets, get a fifth free on the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday matinee shows.

Tickets are available by calling the Brewhouse Arts Centre on 01283 508100. For more information visit WWW.Mellow-Dramatics.org