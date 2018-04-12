The video will start in 8 Cancel

Willy Russell's iconic play Educating Rita is taking centre stage again at a popular Staffordshire theatre.

The funny, feisty and ultimately moving classic comedy will perform at the New Vic Theatre, in Newcastle-under-Lyme from Wednesday, April 18 until Saturday, May 5.

Education Rita follows the tale of hairdresser Rita who has a thirst for knowledge her husband can’t understand.

Eager to escape the trivial conversations at work, she enrols on an Open University course. And that’s when she meets Frank.

Frustrated poet, tutor and borderline alcoholic Frank has never met anyone like brash Liverpudlian Rita.

Taking her under his wing, he attempts to guide her on a journey of self-discovery and learning.

Driven to succeed, witty Rita challenges the stereotypes of the class and education system, confounding everyone’s expectations – including her own.

Directed by Sarah Punshon (Gaslight, New Vic Theatre), Educating Rita features regular New Vic faces Andrew Pollard as Frank and Lauryn Redding as Rita.

Andrew returns to the New Vic after a six-month tour as Phileas Fogg in Around The World in 80 Days.

Lauryn returns to the theatre-in-the-round following her performance playing dastardly pirate Darby McGraw in Treasure Island.

Educating Rita reunites the pair following their performances together in Peter Pan in Scarlet, back in 2016.

Educating Rita is the third and final production in the New Vic's season of work focused on empowerment.

It follows Playhouse Creatures by April de Angelis and Votes for Women by Elizabeth Robins, adapted by Theresa Heskins, New Vic artistic director.

Tickets for Educating Rita are priced from £14.50 to £24 (concessions available) and can be booked online at www.newvictheatre.org.uk or by calling the New Vic box office on 01782 717962.

A transaction fee of £1 per ticket applies when booking online.