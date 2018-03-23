The video will start in 8 Cancel

Theatre-lovers in Burton can be whisked off to sunnier climes next month as one of the 'finest musicals ever written' performs at the Brewhouse Arts Centre.

Little Theatre Company Youth will be bringing sunshine, song and dance to the town, with the talented company sure to take audiences on an 'enchanted evening' as they perform South Pacific.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical weaves together tales of romance, duty and valour to bring a funny, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking show.

Ensign Nellie Forbush, a spirited nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with Emile de Becque, a French plantation owner.

At the same time, US Lieutenant Cable falls for a beautiful island native named Liat. On this island of paradise, can true love survive cultural prejudices and the threat of war?

Leading the cast as Emile is Oliver Last whose love interest, Nellie, will be played by Emmie Doyle. Scarlett Marchant will play Bloody Mary, Ewan Bourne as Lieutenant Cable, Juliette Marchant as his sweetheart Liat, and Luther Billis will be portrayed by Ben Winson.

South Pacific will be performed from Tuesday, April 3 until Saturday, April 7 at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton.

The show will start at 7.30pm each evening and there will be matinee performances on the Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets are priced at £12 for adults and £10 for concessions and are available by calling 01283 508100 or 01283 542446. Alternatively, click here