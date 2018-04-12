Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For me My Fair Lady is right up there as one of my all-time favourite musicals

Every single one of the songs which make this what is frequently called "the perfect musical" really are perfect – as is the Ashbeian Musical Theatre Group's latest production of the show.

Lerner and Loewe's musical, based on George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion, the story tells the tale of a Cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle who takes speech lessons from a pompous phoneticist, Professor Henry Higgins so that she can pass as a lady.

At first Higgins and Eliza clash, then form an unlikely bond – one which is threatened by an aristocratic suitor Freddy Einsford-Hill. It's not until Higgins is about to lose Eliza that the vulnerable side of his character shows.

The show is absolutely packed with catchy tunes including Wouldn't It Be Loverly, Get Me To The Church On Time, I Have Become Accustomed To Her Face, I Could Have Danced All Night and The Rain In Spain.

(Image: Steve Clowes)

Laura Jones stars as Eliza and plays it with aplomb and her portrayal of the Cockney "sparra" is faultless and her transition from the uncouth guttersnipe to lady is captivating. Watch out for the gorgeous dress Eliza dons for the Transylvanian Embassy Ball where Higgins passes her off as "royalty".

Keith Reynolds reprises his role as Professor Henry Higgins and wow, this man is good.

If there was ever a part he was born to play, it's this one. His performance is mesmerising with just the right amount of arrogance needed to really bring the part of the professor alive.

Chris Head is brilliantly cast at Higgin's pal, Colonel Pickering who isn't afraid to challenge the professor about his poor treatment of Eliza at the beginning of their relationship.

Lynn Kelly is a hoot as Higgins' mother, a woman who is slightly wary of her son - because when he turns up her friends tends to disappear.

Harry Allderidge does a sterling job as Freddy Eynesford-Hill, Eliza's love interest. His rendition of On The Street Where You Live is simply sublime.

As always, Jonny Dagley and Carl Benfield are excellent. Their comedy timing is, spot on. I never tire of watching these two bring some fun to the stage and Dagley is hilarious as Professor Zoltan Karpathy.

James Longland is wonderful as Eliza's dad and threw himself into the role bringing the unloving character to life. What father would sell his daughter for a fiver?

From start to finish the show is a triumph! From the lead characters to the ensemble and from the live band (conducted by Alan Hutchinson) to the hard-working people back stage, each end every performance is top notch.

Again, David McKnight has produces AND directs another impeccable show.

A special mention must go to the scene shifters who worked tirelessly as the show has more than 15 different scenes. I am sure they will be plenty of muscles aching on Sunday morning.

On Tuesday evening wasn't a note or a foot out of place and doubled with the fact that this fine show is being performed at the stunning 400 Hall Theatre, in Repton, it's as if the West End has arrived in South Derbyshire.

My Fair Lady will perform until Saturday, April 14 and tickets are available online at amtg.org.uk or by calling the box office on 07527 228945.