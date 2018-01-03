Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the best-loved musicals of all times is set to perform on a stage near Burton this spring.

Rehearsals are well under way for the Ashbeian Musical Theatre Group's next production, My Fair Lady, which will take place from Tuesday, April 10 until Saturday, April 14 at the 400 Hall Theatre, Repton School.

The company last produced this musical extravaganza in 1998 when they were the Ashbeian Operatic Society, and many regular supporters will recognise some faces in the cast from the show 20 years ago.

Leading the cast is Keith Reynolds, reprising his role of Professor Henry Higgins, and Eliza Doolittle will be played by newcomer Laura Jones. This partnership is already proving very successful at rehearsals and causing great hilarity among the cast.

Said a spokesman for AMGT: "This lovely show appeals to all ages and contains songs from Lerner and Loewe including On The Street Where You Live, I Could Have Danced All Night, Get Me To The Church on Time and Wouldn't It Be Loverly.

"And it's not too late to join us – we are still looking for people to help us with wardrobe, and there are roles on stage for any men who would like to become part of the team. Contact us at enquiries@amtg.org.uk to find out more.

"There are also always plenty of backstage opportunities if you would like to join the team of unsung heroes who work their socks off during show week.

"From the set going into the theatre the weekend before, our stage crew and technicians have the most demanding role in ensuring that everything is in place for the week of the show.

"It is hard work, but they have great fun playing their part in the production, and it is a big comfort to all the actors on stage to know we are supported by such a strong and dedicated team.

"If you would like to join us on stage for the 2019 production (title yet to be announced) come and join in the backstage fun now, to get to know us, and to see for yourself what a welcoming, friendly and genuinely nice bunch of people we are.

"You don't have to be a whizz with a hammer, or be strong enough to shift scenery either.

"There are plenty of areas such as props, wardrobe, make-up, hair etc, where you could join in the fun too. Again, contact us at enquiries@amtg.org.uk to find out more."

Tickets for My Fair Lady are available online at amtg.org.uk or call the box office on 07527 228945.