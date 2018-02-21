The video will start in 8 Cancel

Do you dream of living in the wild? Are you stuck in a rut and in desperate need of adventure?

Do you have the desire to live off-grid, surrounded by nature, miles away from civilisation?

The team behind the award-winning TV programmes such as Channel 4's 'Educating…' series and BBC One's Real Marigold Hotel is offering a once in a lifetime opportunity which could see you setting up home deep in the heart of Alaska.

Said a spokesman for production company Twofour: "We are looking for intrepid couples, pairs or families who are over the age of 18 from the Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire areas, who would relish the opportunity to live off-grid – in Alaska.

"So if you have a sense of adventure and a desire to live off-grid in the remote wilderness we want you to apply."

If you are up for the challenge email alaska@twofour.co.uk