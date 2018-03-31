Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hungry adrenaline junkies heading to Alton Towers will get the 'hottest dish in town' - with flaming bowls of food.

To celebrate the launch of the tourist atraction's newest ride, the £16 million Wicker Man, visitors to the Rollercoaster Restaurant will be served their food in specially created bowls, which will be set on fire as they arrive at the table.

The bowls, made from offcuts from the new rollercoaster's structure, have been specially designed to withstand the flames and the intricate network of loops and spiralling tracks before reaching diners at their tables.

Diners will be given specialist Wicker Man-branded protective gloves and a mini fire extinguisher to put out the flames from the bowl on arrival to the table without affecting the food within.

Alton Towers bosses say, following a series of tests, the burning bowls will fly down the restaurant's 400m of track before arriving at diners' tables.

Neil Crittenden, commercial director at Alton Towers, said: "We are continually striving to push the boundaries of our dining experience at our Rollercoaster Restaurant that offers 'dining twist.' It is the first of its kind in the UK and continues to offers diners unique and thrilling experiences.

"We know that the flaming Wicker Man inspired bowls will be a huge hit and literally the hottest dish in town. As well as looking amazing as they head down the track towards diners, they have been cleverly engineered to not affect the standard of food within the bowl.

"Our innovative Rollercoaster Restaurant team are incredibly happy with the desired result and can't wait for the first ones to sizzle down the track from next week."

The Rollercoaster Restaurant opened in May 2016 and is the only one of its kind in the UK, playing homage to the best-loved, current and former attractions at the park including Corkscrew, Black Hole, Nemesis, Galactica and now Wicker Man.

The Wicker Man

Wicker Man is Alton Towers' newest ride, and is the first wooden rollercoaster to be built in the UK for 21 years.

It is also the first rollercoaster in the world to combine wood and fire on the same ride.

The ride was built by Great Coasters International and cost £16 million, and was in development for four years. During that time, more than 1,000 people had been involved in its creation.

The ride was initially codenamed 'Secret Weapon 8', a traditional format for naming major projects at Alton Towers, and has been used for the most popular attractions including Oblivion, Nemesis, The Smiler and Th13teen.