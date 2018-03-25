Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former EastEnders star is getting rea

dy to share secrets from TV's Albert Square as he sets up his own drama academy in Bretby.

Mark Pegg played the role of villain Alfie Kane in the top BBC soap between 1997 and 1998 and saw his character get into plenty of trouble during his time in Walford, including causing trouble with notorious Phil Mitchell and being the first person to ever smash up the famous Queen Vic pub.

He left when his character was written out. He also starred in the TV cop drama The Bill, playing detective Eric Ransome between 1993 and 1999.

(Image: Jeremy Pelzer)

Now youngsters are being offered the chance to learn from the best at the special EastEnders acting workshop for the Easter half term.

Mark, 48, moved to Church Gresley from London five years ago as his wife is from Barton-under-Needwood. Since arriving, he has set up the Mark Pegg Acting Academy in the hope of helping youngsters looking to start their careers in showbusiness.

The academy, based at Bretby Business Park, will feature one and two-hour sessions every weekday after school and on Saturdays along with special courses during the school holidays.

Mark said: "I'm really looking forward to getting into the classroom and passing on what I've learnt in my 25 years working in the industry.

(Image: Getty)

"Students of all abilities are welcome.

"Born performers will be able to build on existing talent. Shy newcomers will be able to relax, have fun and grow in confidence.

"Whatever their ability or personality, kids of all ages will be able to learn vital new skills and improve in both health and self-assurance via posture, breathing and voice work."

The special EasterEnders course as it is called will take place from the March 26 until April 6 and students will get to try out their skills on different stage and screen projects, including using genuine film and television scripts.

During his career, Mark has worked with top stars in the acting world, from James Bond star Daniel Craig and Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, to Gavin and Stacey's James Corden and the late John Thaw, who was known for playing Inspector Morse. He says he now wants to share his experience with youngsters hoping to find their way into show business.

He said he believes actors usually go 'full circle' and help people wanting to enter the industry after having their own careers.

He said: "Everyone needs that big break. I took a lot of my inspiration from Derek Jacobi and he was a great help when I was starting out.

"When I was 11, Louise Jameson, who played Leela in Doctor Who, came to my school and did a workshop with us. I had so much fun and it made me realise that I wanted to be an actor. Fifteen years later, I was working with her in EastEnders.

"It's gone full circle now, and hopefully I can help people too."

Parents interested in signing their children up for the classes, which cost £25 per day, can get in touch with Mark by calling 01283 342022 or visiting www.actingacademy.org