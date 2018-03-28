Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the country's best-loved stage plays will put its hat on for the final time and hang up its quick release trousers later this year.

The award-winning The Full Monty will tour the UK and Ireland for the final time, opening at the Everyman Theatre, in Cheltenhall, on September 3 and will include performances in Birmingham and Nottingham.

Based on his smash hit film and adapted for the stage by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy, the hilarious and heartfelt show features the iconic songs from the film by Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones.

The play is a 'chuffing' brilliant production about six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield.

With nothing to lose, they took the world by storm and has become one of Britain's most successful shows.

The cast will be led by Gary Lucy (Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks, Danny Pennant in EastEnders, DS Will Fletcher in The Bill, Kyle Pascoe in Footballer's Wives and winner of Dancing on Ice) as Gaz, along with Andrew Dunn (best known as Tony in Dinnerladies) as Gerald, Louis Emerick (Mick Johnson in Brookside, Norman the Doorman in Benidorm and PC Walsh in Last of the Summer Wine) as Horse, Joe Gill (Finn Barton in Emmerdale) as Lomper, Kai Owen (Rhys in Torchwood and Pete in Hollyoaks) as Dave and James Redmond (Finn in Hollyoaks and Abs Denham in Casualty). Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The 2018/19 tour will be directed by previous cast member and Coronation Street actor Rupert Hill.

The Full Monty stage play will perform at the Birmingham Hippodrome from November 5-10 and tickets are available via the website at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000; Stoke's Regent Theatre from November 19-24 with tickets available from www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre or by calling 0844 871 7649, and Nottingham Theatre Royal from February 4-9 and tickets are available via the website at www.trch.co.uk or by calling 0115 989 5555.

For further details, including more dates and venues, visit www.fullmontytheplay.com