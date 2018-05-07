Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Now that May Bank Holiday is on the doorstep, many people are keen to dust off their gardening gloves and get in the outdoors.

You don't have to be green-fingered to visit a garden centre, as many offer much more than plants, trees and shrubs.

Visitors can often bag a bargain, and many centres stock a great range of outdoor furniture, power tools, sheds and barbecues.

Many centres feature an on-site café which will serve a mouth-watering selection of meals and snacks, along with children's play areas, excellent facilities for wheelchairs and pushchairs, and many are dog-friendly.

We've taken a look around the area to pick out some of the great garden centres which are perfect to visit and spend some quality time with the family.

Some are on the doorstep, some are less than a 30-minute drive from Burton and Swadlincote and some are up to an hour's travel to visit.

On the doorstep:

Chapmans Nurseries

Situated in the heart of the National Forest, this 75-year-old nursery still strives to hold on to its family roots.

The centre is nestled in 12 acres of woodland and focuses on the sale of plants plus a wide range of plant-growing essentials all backed up by friendly, expert advice.

The service doesn't stop at the exit either, the dedicated team offer expert aftercare advice as well as a full design and plant service if required.

The plants on offer range from home-grown seasonal bedding plants, traditional bare-root winter hedging, right though to meeting the demand for specimen trees from stock or to order.

And a trip to the centre wouldn't be complete without a visit to the cosy log cabin "Topiary Tearoom" which serves speciality teas and freshly-ground coffee, plus a great selection of homemade cakes and scones.

Where: Burton Road, Rosliston, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE12 8JX

Click here to find out more

Byrkley Park Garden Centre

Whether you're a seasoned gardener or if you're just looking for some inspiration, Byrkley Park Garden Centre will provide you with a thousand and one ideas for your garden and home.

A five-year plant guarantee is available on all the hardy nursery plants - you just need to keep your receipt when you make a purchase at the centre.

The centre is also home to Byrkley Aquatices, Elvestone Jewellery, The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Cotton Traders, Hawksflight Falconry Bird of Prey Experience and an animal farm where mummy pig and her piglets are already back enjoying their spring home.

The licensed Topiary Coffee Shop and Restaurant offers a delicious selection of meals and snacks, including breakfasts, afternoon teas and daily specials.

There is spacious seating areas both inside and out including a sun terrace.

Where: Rangemore, DE13 9RN

For more information click here

Barton Fields Patio and Landscape Centre

The family-run business was originally established in 1984 as Burton Pavings and has been situated in its current location since 1999.

The Patio Centre was opened in 2002 with an emphasis on supplying a wide range of paving products in conjunction with a well-maintained show site.

Barton Fields was one of the first centres in the country to showcase the display site business model, offering the general public and the trade the chance to view a selection of products and garden displays, and visualise the aesthetics, textures, durability and suitability of the different paving and hardscaping.

Where: Lichfield Road (A38 Southbound), Burton, DE13 8ED

More information is available from the website here

Garden King

The well-established and popular garden centre in Newhall is a no nonsense "one-stop" centre for plants, sheds, cabins, home and garden furniture, plant and lawn foods, weed and garden bug killers – as well as being 'the' place to visit for memorable gift ideas.

The enthusiastic and passionate team love all things horticultural and want to help you create the best garden possible, whatever size or space available.

There is a huge range of plants from trees to bedding and everything in between, and the team makes sure they have only the freshest plants available and lots of seasonal inspiration.

The centre also has everything else you need to help create a glorious garden, such as plant foods, weed and pest control, tools, pots, propagation equipment and a great range of decorative accessories and solar lighting.

There is also a gift shop which is the perfect place to find the right present for that special someone in your life, and for the garden there is a range of furniture from benches to luxury lounging and dining sets as well as clocks, mirrors, solar lights and lots of other inspiration to help make your garden a paradise.

Where: Park Road, Newhall, DE11 0TX

For more information Click here

Planters at Bretby

The Bretby philosophy to provide top quality plants is something it will maintain as it develops other aspects of the business and of course we will continue to offer loyal customers a personal, friendly and knowledgeable service.

Annuals, biennials, perennials, alpines, bulbs, bedding plants, seeds, hanging baskets, house plants, indoor and outdoor plants; you name it, you'll find it.

As well as plants there is a range of tools, plant foods, weed and pest control, garden furniture, solar lighting and garden decoration.

Many people visit the garden centre just for its food and there is always a range of delicious, fresh dishes which are prepared from local British produce.

The restaurant can accommodate up to 200 people and provides our customers with a modern, light and relaxing environment.

Where: Bretby Lane, Bretby, DE15 0QS

Click here to find out more.

Stanton Nurseries

Bill and Jennifer Tucker began their love of plants more than 35 years ago and thrive on producing and supplying a wide range of quality outdoor plants to suit all garden types.



As well as plants, the nursery also supplies everything from barbecue cabins, compost, lawn turf, hanging baskets and much more. ​

The team works tirelessly to provide customers with the best quality plants and products to make sure you get the most from your garden.

The family-owned and run nursery is open to both retail and trade customers.

Where: Woodland Road, Stanton, DE15 9TH

Click here to find out more

Masseys

The family business, which dates back to 1947, offers everything you need to keep your garden and home in tip top condition.

There is an extensive range of garden machinery in store, along with building materials, hardware, tools, paint, wallpaper, barbecues and chimeneas.

The coffee shop is a great place to take a well-earned break from shopping or meet up with friends. There is an excellent selection of hot and cold drinks, home-made cakes and scones, and a breakfast and lunch menu.

Where: 129 Swadlincote Road, Woodville, DE11 8DA

Visit the website here for more information

Less than a 30 minute drive from Burton:

Collyers Nurseries

The family-run plant nursery and garden centre is situated on the outskirts of Derby. Established in 1938, the centre has a long history of growing some of the finest plants, trees and shrubs.

Owned and run by the Collyer family, the centre stocks everything you could want for your garden.

With a reputation for quality and care for plants, the nursery stocks a vast range of garden plants and trees, and although the family have expanded the business over recent years – with the addition of the Pip Tree Café – its focus remains the same; on beautiful, healthy plants and great prices.

The café is all about local produce and grows its own vegetables and salad for use in the seasonal menu from April to September. Everything on our menu is homemade, from cakes, tarts and tray-bakes to soups, quiches and daily specials.

Where: Nottingham Road, Borrowash, Derby, DE72 3FR

Click here to find out more.

Markeaton Garden Centre

Established for more than 50 years, the team at the garden centre supply quality plants and products, backed by expert advice.

​The Potting Shed café offers a range of teas, coffees, soft drinks, breakfasts, delicious hot meals, light bites, afternoon teas, snacks and homemade cakes.

Where: Markeaton Lane, Derby, DE22 4NH

Click here to find out more.

Swarkestone Nursery and Garden Centre

The independent, family-run business has more than five generations of growing history and is owned and operated by the Jackson family from Kings Newton.

The team specialise in bedding plants and herbaceous perennials, all produced on site and visitors will find friendly and knowledgeable advice on hand from the dedicated team.

The award-winning The Garden Restaurant and Coffee Shop at Swarkestone Nursery strives to serve wholesome food, with a modern twist.

The commitment to using local produce is paramount, as fresh ingredients means a fresher meal.

Where: Lowes Lane, Swarkestone, DE73 7GQ

Click here to find out more.

Wyvale Garden Centre

There is a huge range of top-quality plants and gardening products at the centre in Findern with a knowledgeable team who love to share their gardening expertise with customers.

There is a restaurant serving delicious main courses and desserts, snacks and sandwiches and, for children, there is a special soft play area.

Plants include trees, climbers, perennials and roses and, however you want your garden to look, the centre will be sure to have the ideal plants to make your vision reality.

Where: Burton Road, Findern, DE65 6BE

Click here to find out more.

Less than an hour's drive from Burton:

Dobbies Garden Centre

At the centre is a large gardening and plants area and an excellent aquatics department with an array of fish and pets.

To make your day out special, take a look around the Farm Foodhall, and browse the retail gallery, before relaxing in the restaurant with a patio area giving great views across the neighbouring golf course.

Where: Highwood Way, Barlborough Links, Chesterfield, S43 4XN

Click here to find out more.

Ferndale Garden Centre

The independent family-run garden centre dates back to 1982 and its aim is ‘to make your world more beautiful’.

The specialist garden retailer has an enviable range of garden and house plants, and has an excellent relationship with its growers.

The award-winning Ferndale Coffee Shop is a family-friendly meeting place with great fresh food, excellent coffee and a relaxing atmosphere.

The team bake all the cakes and scones on site and homemade soup of the day, fresh sandwiches, paninis and filled jacket potatoes are always a winner with customers.

For the children: homemade fish goujons, sausage rolls, ciabatta pizzas or toad in the hole. All our food is homemade and not out of the packet.

Where: Dyche Lane, Coal Aston, Dronfield, S18 3BJ

Click here to find out more.

Wyaston Nursery

At the nursery all plants are grown on site including hanging baskets, bedding plants, vegetables, tomato plants, shrubs and trees.

There is always knowledgeable staff on hand to offer expert advice to novice and expert gardeners alike.

Where: Wyaston, Ashbourne, DE6 2DR

Click here to find out more.

Ward's Nurseries and Garden Centre

Established in 1963, the garden centre continues to be an independent family-owned and run business, with the emphasis on quality, value and service.

There is something for everyone – and not just garden enthusiasts – as the centre stocks a wide range of trees, shrubs and seasonal plants along with all the essentials such as compost, fertilisers and pest and disease controls, tools and garden ornaments.

There is also an excellent aquatics and small pet accessories department staffed by a team who are more than happy to share their knowledge with visitors.

The gift department features a range of clothing for adults, a selection of children's novelty raincoats, wellies and brollies, an extensive range of books, candles, ornaments and glassware.

The Old Potting Shed Coffee Shop and Restaurant serves a variety of breakfasts, scones, home cooked hot lunches and snacks.

A traditional roast lunch is served on Sundays which is served with a Yorkshire pudding, creamed and roast potatoes and a selection of fresh seasonal vegetables.



Where: Eckington Road, Coal Aston, Dronfield, Chesterfield, S18 3BA

Click here to find out more.

Matlock Garden Centre

Situated in Tansley, the garden centre is surrounded by the beautiful Peak District countryside, and the centre offers inspirational lifestyle products for the home and practical garden essentials.

Anyone from the novice gardener to the expert gardener can find a wealth of ideas and inspiration.

The Garden Gallery Restaurant serves a full English breakfast, lunchtime carvery and specials of the day as well as home-made cakes, snacks and refreshments.

In the pets and aquatics department visitors will find a variety of tropical, cold water and pond fish as well as reptiles and small animals.

There is also a selection of aquariums, filters, lights, food, treatments and much more!

Where: Nottingham Road, Tansley, Matlock, DE4 5FR

Click here to find out more.

Fairways Garden Centre

The traditional family business is owned and run by the Plumbly family, dating back to 1959 when Herbert purchased Hollies Farm which is now the site of the garden centre.

The team prides itself on selling top quality British grown plants, backed up by expert advice and a two year hardy plant guarantee.

The garden care departments are full of carefully selected products to help you maintain and improve your garden and the knowledgeable staff are always on hand to help you make the right choice.

The gift and lifestyle departments have a great range of thoughtfully-chosen and displayed items, many of which can’t be found on the high street.

With seating for up to 200 people, the Garden Room Café offers everything from morning coffees to full lunches, with all food being homemade and freshly prepared each day using locally-sourced ingredients.

Where: Clifton, Ashbourne, DE6 2GN

Click here to find out more.

Forest Garden Centre

The independent family-run garden centre offers everything to beautify your garden including an exceptional range of garden plants; a stylish range of home furnishings; gifts, jewellery and accessories for every occasion; inspiration, information and ideas and a tempting range of conservatory and garden furniture for your indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

In the Tall Trees restaurant is a range of home cooked meals and the team pride themselves on using fresh, seasonal, locally produced food, all cooked with style and flair.

The al fresco area is popular on sunny days, and on Sundays a traditional roast with all the trimmings is served.

During the week the freshly baked quiches are probably the restaurant's most popular dish, with its scones coming a close second best.

Where: Oddford Lane, Two Dales, Matlock, DE4 2EX

Click here to find out more.

