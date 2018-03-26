Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Guess Q's back! Yes, the naughtiest puppets in town are set to return to the UK next year including a date in the Midlands.

Packed with mischief, bad behaviour and political incorrectness Avenue Q will perform at Birmingham's New Alexandra Theatre in February as the comedy musical visits theatres across the country.

Following five years in the West End, sell-out runs worldwide and smash hit tours in 2014, 2015 and 2016 the irresistibly Tony Award-winning musical will introduce audiences to some fabulous fuzzy friends.

Created by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, co-creator of Book of Mormon and writer of the songs for Disney's Frozen, Avenue Q is an irresistibly charming tale of the loveable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life's burning issues.

Meet Princeton, a bright-eyed graduate who comes to New York City with big dreams and a tiny bank account; Brian the out-of-work comedian and his therapist fiancée Christmas Eve; Nicky the good-hearted slacker and his closet gay Republican roommate Rod; an internet 'sexpert' called Trekkie Monster; Lucy the Slut (the name says it all) and a very cute kindergarten teacher named Kate Monster.

The show, features hysterically funny songs, first opened Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre in 2003, before transferring to Broadway later that year where it won three Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

In 2006 it transferred to the West End where it ran for five years before touring the UK. It has appeared in more than 10 countries all over the world.

Avenue Q puppets are designed by Paul Jomain of Q Puppets, with puppet coaching by Nigel Plaskitt, which many will remember as the voice and puppeteer behind cheeky Hartley Hare from 1970s children's TV show Pipkins.

Hilarious, cheeky and uproariously entertaining, with a cast of 11 hugely talented performers and puppets, Avenue Q really is a musical like no other.

The show will perform at Birmingham's New Alexandra Theatre, from Tuesday, February 12 until Saturday, February 16 and tickets can be purchased at www.atgtickets.com/birmingham or by calling 0844 871 3011