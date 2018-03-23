Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Opening next week at the Richmond Theatre, Thoroughly Modern Millie the hilarious comedy feature sspectacular dance routines and great songs.

The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, the show is based on the Academy Award-winning film starring Julie Andrews, taking audiences back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when 'moderns', including a flapper named Millie Dillmount, were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines and rewriting the rules of love.

Starring soap star and Dancing On Ice champ Hayley Tamaddon as the adorable Millie, the actress talks to Marion McMullen about facing one the toughest challenges of her career

You've worked on both Emmerdale and Coronation Street, appeared in musicals such as Chicago and Spamalot and have won Dancing on Ice. What's it like to be now playing the title role in Thoroughly Modern Millie?

(Laughs) I've not stopped. It's acting, dancing AND singing. Nothing is harder than Dancing On Ice, but I'm 41 now and I keep saying I should have been playing this 22 years ago.

I go into everything I do 100 per cent though. I don't do anything less. If I'm in a competition I want to win and if I'm in a show I want to be the best I can be.

I looked around the room at rehearsals at the hugely talented cast and thought I've got to pull my socks up. (Laughs) They are all around 21 and they think I'm 26.

Are you a tap dancing expert?

I think the last time I tap danced was when I was 17. It all comes back to you, but it's the dancing, singing and acting all combined that's very tough.

I'm loving it though. Every show I do is because I want to do a part. I always want to do something that challenges me in ways that I have not been challenged before.

I always thought Chicago was the biggest challenge I could have taken on ... until now.

Have there been any other sore muscles?

(Laughs) I've got a sore bottom and a sore neck from all the head whipping in the dances. I've been training a lot in the gym though. I'm trying to get as fit as I can be. I've been working out and getting fit and my body is changing all the time.

I have two personal trainers – Leon and Rob – who are very good looking and that really helps. Both are incredibly fit guys.

It's like having two brothers who nag me. Every day I get a text asking about what have I eaten and to get myself to the gym.

I'm in the gym eight o'clock in the morning, but hey make it fun for me. I've never really been a gym person, I don't like going to the gym, but you have to find what works for you and for me it's boxing.

I would suggest everyone tries boxing. It's good for the bones and for dealing with stress. Boxing a punch bag is a great stress reliever.

Any other fitness tips?

I've got myself into weight lifting as well and I really enjoy it. Some people say you shouldn't do it or you’ll put on muscles.

I can do 100 sit ups in a row, but I still have a nice layer of womanly fat on my tummy on top of the muscle. I would need to stop drinking and eating pizza for it to go away and that's not happening.

My brother is built like a you know what and my parents are in their 70s and both go to the gym every day.

My dad might be the oldest guy in the gym, but he calls me and says 'I've just been doing a spin class'.

Do you have to be careful about your diet?

I've never really talked about it much but I have IBS (irritable bowel syndrome). It's something which can be slight or severe and I am on the latter end of the spectrum.

I've had it all my life and it was really getting me down. I would eat something like spinach, broccoli, cabbage, garlic or anything high fibre and immediately I would look like I was six months pregnant.

My stomach would just bloat. I went to see one of the leading specialists in the UK and he has helped me so much and I finally feel I am now on the right path.

I'm still doing tests now which are quite grim, but I eat a pizza when I want to eat a pizza – I just watch the foods I eat.

If anyone is suffering they should see their doctor and not just suffer in silence. Talk to a friend or anyone in confidence and get some treatment.

Believe me, I am speaking first hand about this. It's better to have tests and figure it out.

What will you be packing for the tour?

Lots of things – a phone charger, magnesium salts, a vocal steamer, an ice pack and a bottle of gin.

Is Thoroughly Modern Millie a dream role for you?

I must have watched the film a thousand times and I used to do Julie Andrews impressions.

Roxy in Chicago was a role I dreamed about when I was a kid and so was Millie Dilmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie. It's such a feel-good show. It makes you love life.

Thoroughly Modern Millie will perform at The Regent Theatre, in Stoke, from May 22-26 and you can book tickets here .

It will also call at the Grand Theatre, in Wolverhampton, from June 26-30 and tickets can be booked here .

For more information, and full tour dates go to modernmillie.co.uk