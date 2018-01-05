Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prisoners are set to demonstrate their artistic flair with an annual exhibition in Burton.

Freedom of the Soul is the third annual exhibition of art created by prisoners of HMP Dovegate, which is based in Marchington.

The exhibition will be held at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton, from January 15 to February 9.

The event will be officially opened by Tom Voyce, winner of the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year 2017.

HMP Dovegate is a local private sector prison managed and operated by Serco.

It accommodates up to 1,140 adult male prisoners, ranging from those on remand and newly sentenced prisoners to others serving life sentences.