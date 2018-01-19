Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidaymakers looking to travel to Turkey this year are in for a treat as Jet2.com and Jet2holiday is adding a weekly Saturday service to Bodrum this summer.

The addition of this Turkish destination gives people a choice of 33 top sun and city destinations from East Midlands Airport this summer with one of the leading leisure airline and package holiday specialists.

Because of the growing popularity of the country, the company is also adding extra weekly flights to Antalya and Dalaman, as more and more holidaymakers flock to Turkey for its great value, superb climate and range of fantastic hotels.

This growth means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will now operate six weekly flights to Turkey from East Midlands Airport, giving people more choice and flexibility.

Alongside, the company's biggest ever Turkey programme, travellers will now have more choice of Ibiza flights.

With the addition of two services per week on a Friday and a Sunday, this means up to eight weekly services will fly to the popular island.

In addition, an extra weekly Monday service to Crete (Heraklion) means there will three flights a week to this beautiful Greek island, on top of services to other Greek destinations including Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Kos, Rhodes and Zante.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "This is a fantastic start to 2018 for holidaymakers in the East Midlands.

"We are seeing strong demand in response to our award-winning flights and great value package holidays, with Turkey proving particularly popular.

"In response to that, we are delighted to launch a new and exclusive route to the stunning destination of Bodrum, as well as more flights to Antalya and Dalaman too.

"This summer is going to be our biggest ever out of East Midlands Airport and putting on more seats on sale to Turkey, Ibiza and Crete today shows how much demand we are seeing.”

Howard Ebison, commercial director at East Midlands Airport, said: "We're delighted that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is adding more flights to some of Europe’s most popular summer holiday destinations this year.

"Building on our busiest summer since 2008 last year, we expect even more passengers to fly to and from East Midlands Airport thanks to these additional services.

"This gives travellers in the area more flexibility and opportunities to reach their holiday destinations.

"It also further reinforces the fact that we are the airport of choice for holidaymakers in this region for short-haul summer breaks."

For further information visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com