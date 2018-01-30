Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dubbed the King and Queen of Ballroom there is no doubt in my mind that every year I watch Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag live on stage they just keep getting better and better.

Their latest tour, From Broadway to Hollywood is the perfect antidote to the winter blues – and the ideal pick-me-up after my favourite TV programme, Strictly Come Dancing, has finished.

Again, the delectable duo are joined by the velvet-toned Lance Ellington, and backed by the London Concert Orchestra, led by Richard Balcome, so I knew I wasn't going to be disappointed – and Symphony Hall is the ideal venue to showcase a big band!

Each year, once Strictly begins I wait with baited breath for the announcement of Anton and Erin's tour, scouring the dates for the matinée in Birmingham.

This has now become a ritual for mum and I, and we look forward to our girlie day out in the big city - and this year was no exception. The whole show, from start to finish was a-may-zing!

From Broadway to Hollywood is the ideal way to celebrate the couple's 10th anniversary tour which features some of their favourite pieces from the last decade.

It is packed with the pure essence of the glamour and glitz of Hollywood and, along with the live orchestra, the skilled baton of Richard Balcome and the gorgeous tones of Lance Ellington, Anton and Erin are joined by six talented dancers: Scott Coldwell, Luke Field-Wright, Victoria Hinde, Emma-Joy Hopkins, Crystal Hantig and Adam Lyons.

Their beguiling footwork, choreographed by Nikki Woollaston, along with the interaction with the audience made for yet another faultless show.

I loved the way Anton teased the latecomers to the show. His ease, quick wit and genuine interest in people is a real gift and he has it in spades.

Erin, of course, was the queen of serene and I think she has quite a job with Anton, keeping him in check and making sure he doesn't get sidetracked too much.

The choice of music complements the style of dances perfectly and as a lover of cool jazz and swing I was in my element.

I watched the pair Viennese Waltz around the stage to Mr Bojangles; the whole ensemble dance a Bob Fosse-inspired Charleston to a Chicago musical medley, and Lance and Anton pay tribute to the late, great, Bruce Forsyth with a rendition of Me and My Shadow.

The show came to a finale with a medley of tunes from the musical Mack and Mabel – and the standing ovation was absolutely well deserved.

What I love about Anton and Erin on tour is the fact that their show isn't just about the dance – it's all about overall entertainment.

Anton sings, Erin sings, they dance with the ensemble and I get to hear one of my favourite vocalists perform – Lance Ellington.

I'm a sucker for a crooner and the resident Strictly Come Dancing singer is no exception.

His mellifluous tones brought me to tears with his rendition of This Nearly Was Mine from South Pacific. Tissues please!

He specialises in swing and big band numbers so fits in just perfectly with the theme of the tour.

From Broadway to Hollywood hit the right spot and chased away my January blues. Anyone who is a fan of amazing music, incredible dancing and wonderful choreography, this is a show not to be missed.

Hooray for Hollywood and Anton and Erin.