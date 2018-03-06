The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tickets are now available to see famous fossil replica Dippy the Dinosaur on his new UK tour.

Dippy's nearest stop to Burton is at Birmingham Museums, which announced this week that FREE tickets can now be booked for Dippy's visit from May 26 to September 9.

A spokesperson for the museum told Birmingham Live: "Dippy is free to see but, because we expect it to be extremely busy, we advise you to book timed tickets so you're guaranteed to see him."

The famous 70-foot long plastercast replica of a diplodocus skeleton had been on display at the Natural History Museum in London until a year ago.

Since then he has been dismantled and packed away for his tour of the UK.

He was cast from original fossil bones discovered in the USA in 1898.

Dippy arrived at the Natural History Museum in 1905 and was moved to the central hall in 1979, where he has wowed visitors ever since.

There was an outcry when the museum first announced that its most famous exhibit was being retired and replaced with the real skeleton of a blue whale.

Tens of thousands of people signed a petition to keep Dippy on display in London.

But despite the protests, Dippy’s last day on show at the Natural History Museum was January 4, 2017.

When to see Dippy in Birmingham

Dippy is at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery from May 26 to September 9, 2018.

Admission to the museum, in Chamberlain Square, is free.

There are charges for some museum exhibits but it's FREE to see Dippy.

Museum opening times are:

Monday to Thursday 10am to 5pm

Friday 10.30am to 5pm

Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm

Pre-booking is recommended for Dippy On Tour: A Natural History Adventure.

Museum bosses said: "Dippy on Tour will be a free ticketed event. Advance booking is strongly advised as this will be a very popular exhibition.

"The full skeleton cast in its displayed pose is an impressive 21.3 metres long, 4.3 metres wide and 4.25 metres high.

"Not all dinosaurs became extinct 65 million years. One group survived and evolved into the birds we know today. Using Birmingham’s fantastic bird collection this exhibition will also explore how the features we think of as characteristic of birds such as feathers and nests first appeared in dinosaurs.

"The exhibition will also show the amazing diversity of modern birds and how they evolved to become one of the most successful groups of animals inhabiting almost every part of the world from the oceans of Antarctica to tropical rainforests."

Anything else happening?

Yes, there is also an opportunity to Dine with Dippy at a shared dinner party at Gas Hall in Birmingham on June 7 and 14, 2018.

Tables of ten are available for £700 per table, with the price including arrival drinks, canapes, three courses, tea and coffee, half bottle of wine per person, unlimited mineral water, table decoration and a Dippy-themed gift.

Alternatively, you can also purchase exclusive drinks and dining packages including private hire with Dippy for 50 to 100 people. Room hire is £1,800.

These are available during the time Dippy is in Birmingham.

The Jurassic package is £35 per head and the Cretaceous package is £55 per head.

For further details, see the webpage for Drink and Dine with Dippy. To book call 0121 348 8082 or email events@birminghammuseums.org.uk.

Where are all the places Dippy is going on tour?

Dippy's tour starts in February 2018 at the Dorset County Museum, which has a gallery dedicated to its fossil-rich Jurassic Coast.

Dippy will spend four to six months at each location on his tour. So he will only visit two places in 2018 - and Birmingham is one of them.

The venues were chosen from 90 that applied.

Around 1.5 million people in total are expected to see Dippy on his travels.

Dippy is visiting the following venues:

Dorset County Museum - February 10 to May 7, 2018

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery - May 26 to September 9, 2018

Ulster Museum - September 28 to January 6, 2019

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow - January 22 to May 5, 2019

Great North Museum: Hancock, Newcastle upon Tyne - May 18 to October 6, 2019

National Assembly for Wales - October 19 to January 26, 2020

Number One Riverside, Rochdale - February 10 to June 28, 2020

Norwich Cathedral - July 11 to October 31, 2020

Natural History Museum director Sir Michael Dixon said: "We wanted Dippy to visit unusual locations so he can draw in people that may not traditionally visit a museum.

"Making iconic items accessible to as many people as possible is at the heart of what museums give to the nation, so we have ensured that Dippy will still be free to view at all tour venues."

Dippy will have to be taken apart and rebuilt at each venue – not an easy task, as he is made up of 292 bone casts including 70 tail vertebrae.