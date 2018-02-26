Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of two-wheeler fans descended on Burton on Saturday, February 24, for the official start of the scooter season - and paid tribute to a much loved rider who died on Boxing Day.

Avid riders flocked to the town's National Brewery Centre to check out memorabilia, kit and antiques as well as meet up with like-minded people - and remember 52-year-old Stephen Haynes.

Mr Haynes, from Branston, was a popular member of Burton Brewers Scooter Club who had worked as a director at the TL Darby car showroom in the town. He died of a heart attack at Burton Queen's Hospital.

A slide show filled with pictures of the popular rider, a married man, was shown on a big screen at the event, prompting visitors to share their own memories of him.

Riders from Poole, Liverpool, Sheffield and Norwich were among the fans who came along to the event, hosted by Burton Brewers.

Ian Vanes-Jones, one of the people involved in organising the event, said: "This year's event has been a huge success. We've seen so many people come through the doors.

"Events like this are the perfect time to meet like-minded people, catch up with old friends from all over the country, and explore your hobby further.

"There's been stalls selling scooter clothing, memorabilia and pieces of kit, so visitors can get everything they need."

The show saw the scooter fans battle it out to take home the top gong in the 35 categories up for competition.

Mr Vanes Jones said a Warwick rider won the best of show trophy for his customised Lambretta Midnight Oil while the best club display was awarded to Ilkeston Britannia Scooter Club with seven club scooters.

The celebrations didn't stop after the competition, with a party with live music from local band, Modern Comforts, DJ Marshmallow and Longshot Sounds lasting until 1am on Sunday morning.

He said the event had become extremely popular in recent years, attracting more than 2,000 visitors every year.

He said: "This event in Burton has become known as the start of the scooter season, so it's a great chance for people to get ready for the new season and for people interested in getting involved to come along and see what it's all about.

"The people of Burton definitely know when we are coming! Hundreds of scooters arrive in town - it's great.

"We're just a group of people who like to ride our scooters and like a certain music and like to celebrate these things together."

Mr Vanes-Jones added: "I would like to personally thank every single person who has been involved in the organisation of this event.

"So many people have put themselves out to help make this a reality and the result has been fantastic. We have seen more than 1,600 walk through the doors today, all with a smile on their face.

"The event has been a huge success but none of it would be possible without all the members of the club who have worked tirelessly to organise this."