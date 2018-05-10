The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A celebration of the hard work of nurses throughout the world is being held at Burton's Queen's Hospital as part of an international event.

The Belvedere Road hospital is marking International Nurses' Day, organised annually by the International Council of Nurses to celebrate the contribution nurses make to societies around the world.

The date, Saturday, May 12, marks the birthday of the world's most famous nurse, Florence Nightingale.

(Image: Getty)

Nursing staff at Burton's Queen's Hospitals will be offered hand massages, Reiki and a free raffle in appreciation of their hard work and commitment to patient care on Friday, May 11.

Staff are also organising a 'Best Cake Competition' with a prize for the first, second and third places.

This year's International Nurses' Day theme is #ThisNurse and celebrates diversity, with bosses at the trust highlighting diverse roles within the nursing profession. The celebration will also include the hospital's student nurses.

Chief nurse Jim Murray said: "Nurses' Day is a great opportunity to say thank you to all of our wonderful nurses across the trust.

"We hope that patients and visitors will join us in celebrating the contribution they make to high quality patient care."